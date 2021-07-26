Bollywood stars pay tribute to kargil heroes on kargil vijay diwas

New Delhi. The whole country is celebrating 26th July as Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Kargil War has completed 22 years. On this day, the brave soldiers of the Indian Army are remembered who won a major victory in 1999 by losing their lives to protect the country, and Pakistan was forced to retreat. On this day, people across the country pay tribute to the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War of 1999. Along with the leader of the country, the Bollywood industry is also paying tribute by remembering him.

Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2021

From Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu to many other celebrities have paid emotional tributes to the Indian soldiers through social media. Remembering the brave, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Remembering our bravehearts who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives on the path of duty. My salute to our heroes, you are to us.”

A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors 🙏#KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/nIdrXYA7XO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 26, 2021

With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas 🙏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 26, 2021

The grit and glory !

The victory and the void.

The courage and compassion.#KargilVijayDiwas2021

For the victory they left us with. 🇮🇳 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2021

Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces who laid down their lives flighting for our nation

Jai Hind#KargilVijayDiwas — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 26, 2021

