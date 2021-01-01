Bollywood stars Rakshabandhan: Rakshabandhan Celebration: From Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, see the love between brothers and sisters in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Alka Akshay Kumar shared a photo with his sister. With this he wrote, ‘Whenever there was a dilemma, I go to her, she always stood by my back, corrected me when I was wrong, was the happiest on my success. The most selfless person I know is my sister Alka. Without them I would not be the person I am today. Happy Rakshabandhan. ‘

Kangana Ranaut with Bhav Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her brother tying rakhi. The caption reads, ‘Celebration of Rakshabandhan during the shooting of Tejas … Love your brother as a protector, honest and supportive even though you may be the most powerful woman. You can have everything but Rakhi is still eagerly awaited as brother and sister-in-law have bought them with hard earned money. It doesn’t make you any less feminist. Happy Rakshabandhan. ‘

Anushka Sharma Sharing the photo, Anushka Sharma wrote, ‘Unbreakable bond’

Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor Sharing a photo with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, 'Best brother Happy Rakhi, I love you so much.'

Sunil Shetty Sunil Shetty shared a picture on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and wrote, Walnut of the same tree … Happy Rakshabandhan.

Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Shweta Bachchan shared a photo with her brother Abhishek Bachchan and wrote, ‘Plotting or posing. Happy Rakshabandhan ‘

Divya Datta Divya Dutta has shared a photo with her brother. With this he wrote, ‘Dr. Happy Rakshabandhan to Rahul S. Datta and all the dear brothers and sisters in the world. ‘

Mandira Bedi and her brother Sharing a photo with her brother, Mandira Bedi wrote, ‘Happy Rakhi to my brother. Who is my voice board, my friend, my voice, my point of view and the best person I know! Love you brother. ‘

Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia shared this photo. The picture reads, ‘Rakhi wishes from us to all of you … Be happy and be safe.’

Randeep Hooda Randeep Hooda shared a photo with his sister. It read, ‘We all know who is protecting whom. Bandhan … Rakshabandhan. Dr. Anjali Hooda tied her rakhi.

Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor Tusshar Kapoor has shared a photo with his sister Ekta Kapoor. The caption reads, ‘Happy Rakshabandhan. The stars of flowers call everyone, in a thousand ….

Yami Gautam Yami Gautam has shared a photo with her younger brother Ojas Gautam. It read, ‘My younger brother Ojas helps me move on to the next stage of life. I had no idea you grew up so fast. Holding my hand, they always give strength and support. Happy Rakshabandhan Ojas Gautam.

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar Zoya Akhtar has shared a photo with her brother Farhan Akhtar. Zoya Akhtar Farhan and I, wrote the caption with the picture. Happy Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan, a symbol of brother and sister’s sacred relationship, was celebrated across the country on Sunday, August 22. On this occasion, the brothers and sisters in the Bollywood industry further strengthened their beautiful relationship and shared happy moments among the fans through social media. Many B Town celebs from Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut to Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor have shared photos on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.