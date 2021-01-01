Bollywood stars Rakshabandhan: Rakshabandhan Celebration: From Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, see the love between brothers and sisters in Bollywood
Akshay Kumar and Alka
Akshay Kumar shared a photo with his sister. With this he wrote, ‘Whenever there was a dilemma, I go to her, she always stood by my back, corrected me when I was wrong, was the happiest on my success. The most selfless person I know is my sister Alka. Without them I would not be the person I am today. Happy Rakshabandhan. ‘
Kangana Ranaut with Bhav
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her brother tying rakhi. The caption reads, ‘Celebration of Rakshabandhan during the shooting of Tejas … Love your brother as a protector, honest and supportive even though you may be the most powerful woman. You can have everything but Rakhi is still eagerly awaited as brother and sister-in-law have bought them with hard earned money. It doesn’t make you any less feminist. Happy Rakshabandhan. ‘
Anushka Sharma
Sharing the photo, Anushka Sharma wrote, ‘Unbreakable bond’
Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor
Sharing a photo with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, ‘Best brother Happy Rakhi, I love you so much.’
Sunil Shetty
Sunil Shetty shared a picture on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and wrote, Walnut of the same tree … Happy Rakshabandhan.
Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Shweta Bachchan shared a photo with her brother Abhishek Bachchan and wrote, ‘Plotting or posing. Happy Rakshabandhan ‘
Divya Datta
Divya Dutta has shared a photo with her brother. With this he wrote, ‘Dr. Happy Rakshabandhan to Rahul S. Datta and all the dear brothers and sisters in the world. ‘
Mandira Bedi and her brother
Sharing a photo with her brother, Mandira Bedi wrote, ‘Happy Rakhi to my brother. Who is my voice board, my friend, my voice, my point of view and the best person I know! Love you brother. ‘
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia shared this photo. The picture reads, ‘Rakhi wishes from us to all of you … Be happy and be safe.’
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda shared a photo with his sister. It read, ‘We all know who is protecting whom. Bandhan … Rakshabandhan. Dr. Anjali Hooda tied her rakhi.
Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor has shared a photo with his sister Ekta Kapoor. The caption reads, ‘Happy Rakshabandhan. The stars of flowers call everyone, in a thousand ….
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam has shared a photo with her younger brother Ojas Gautam. It read, ‘My younger brother Ojas helps me move on to the next stage of life. I had no idea you grew up so fast. Holding my hand, they always give strength and support. Happy Rakshabandhan Ojas Gautam.
Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar has shared a photo with her brother Farhan Akhtar. Zoya Akhtar Farhan and I, wrote the caption with the picture. Happy Rakshabandhan
