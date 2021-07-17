Bollywood Stars said weird things you didn’t expect from

New Delhi. Bollywood stars have the same number of fans in the country as well as abroad. People from far and wide come to meet him. Bollywood has become so famous that its songs are heard fiercely in foreign countries as well. But many times the actors who are making headlines with their acting speak something that people are surprised to hear. They also do not understand how to react to this. We will tell you some things about your own favorite actors, which you will be surprised to hear and will not believe how anyone can say such a thing.

Let’s know some strange comments

1. Aamir Khan

No one forgets this comment made on Shahrukh Khan even today. He told Shahrukh that Shahrukh is hungry for attention and he begs him for attention. He further said that he needs to take a bath because a strange smell comes from him. People were shocked after hearing this comment of Aamir.

2 . Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi remains in the headlines for his movies. But the extent was reached when he called Aishwarya Rai plastic. He called Aishwarya Aishwarya is plastic.

3. Mahesh Bhatt

Now talking about Mahesh Bhatt, he had commented on his daughter Pooja. His comment was, “If Pooja was not my daughter, I would have married her.”

4. Saif Ali Khan

Now if we talk about Saif Ali Khan, he himself had praised his profession. They said that we have been sitting at home for 6 months due to corona, now as soon as everything opens, we will start work. This profession is exactly like that of doctors.

5 . Shahid Kapoor

Now let’s talk about Kabir Singh of Bollywood, who said that if my director had asked me to work with a cow or a buffalo, I would have done that too.

6. Sara Ali Khan

They used to say that if you want to be fair, then apply powder and if you want to be dark, then apply black.

7. Sonam Kapoor

They said that I have done so many good deeds that I was born in such a good family. I am proud of it .

8. Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan had said that if everyone wants to take advantage of girls, then why is the name of Bollywood being maligned. At least there is employment here.

9. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor said that it is Oscar’s loss if he didn’t select a movie like Barfi.

10. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has to say about Alia Bhatt that she is the “Robert de Niro of this generation”.