Bollywood stars who quit their jobs for movies: Raj Kumar to Rajinikanth and Tapsi Pannu Bollywood stars who quit their jobs for movies- 10

Ayushman Khurana quits RJ Actor Ayushman Khurana, who won a National Award for his film ‘Vicky Donor’, did theater for almost several years after completing his Masters in Mass Communication. At the college level, he participated in many plays and won awards. After completing his education, Ayushman Khurana stepped into the world of radio instead of acting. He worked as a radio jockey before becoming an actor. But in 2012, Ayushman Khurana entered the acting arena and dominated.

Ranveer was in an advertising agency Ranveer Singh, one of the top actors in Bollywood, always wanted to be an actor and so he returned to India after graduating from Indiana University Bloomington. Here Ranveer Singh started working in an advertising agency. But in 2010, when he got an offer for the film ‘Band Baja Barat’, he quit his job and started acting.

Tapasi was a software engineer Tapsi Pannu is counted among the top actresses of the South today and she is also making an impression in Bollywood. But do you know what Tapsi Pannu was doing before becoming an actress? Tapsi Pannu was a software engineer. Tapasi holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, Delhi. After this Tapasi Pannu started working as a software engineer. But to become an actress, Tapsi Pannu auditioned for a talent show in 2008 and was selected. READ Also 10 Behind The Scenes 'Make Up' Pictures Of Bollywood Stars

John Abraham was the media planner Did you know that John Abraham used to work as a media planner before becoming an actor? After graduating with an MBA from the Narsi Monji Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, John Abraham started working in a media firm. Then, in 1999, John Abraham won the Gladrags Manhunt competition and then began modeling. John Abraham was counted among the top models in India. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Jism.

Sonakshi Sinha was the designer Actress Sonakshi Sinha was a costume designer before making her debut in Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg’. She also did a ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week before making her debut. Sonakshi graduated from Arya Vidya Mandir with a degree in Fashion Designing. Sonakshi Sinha also designed costumes for many films including ‘Mera Dil Leke Dekho’. Sonakshi then made her acting debut in 2010.

Randeep used to do marketing work Actor Randeep Hooda’s father is a medical surgeon and his mother is a social worker. His younger brother is a software engineer and his sister is also a doctor. But Randeep Hooda decided to enter the business world. After completing his Masters in Business Management and HR Management, he started working in a marketing firm. After some time in marketing, Randeep Hooda made his film debut in 2001 with ‘Monsoon Wedding’.

Actress Parineeti Chopra worked in PR and marketing before coming into films. She used to work as a PR consultant in the marketing department of Yashraj Films.

Raj Kumar was the sub-inspector In addition to these stars, there were many actors who even gave up their government jobs for acting. Actor Raj Kumar was among them. Before appearing in films, Raj Kumar was a sub-inspector in the Mumbai Police. It’s from the 40s. Raj Kumar was born into a Kashmiri family in Pakistan. In the 40s, he moved to Mumbai with his family and started working as a sub-inspector here. In 1952, Raj Kumar entered the acting world with the film ‘Rangeli’.

Dev Anand used to work in military censors Actor Dev Anand also used to do government jobs before coming into films. Born in Gurdaspur (now in Pakistan), Dev Anand moved to Bombay in the 40’s. Here he began to find work for himself. During this time Dev Anand got a job in the office of the Military Censor at Churchgate. Here he used to get a salary of Rs. 65 per month. After this Dev Anand also worked as an accountant.

Rajinikanth was a porter and a bus conductor Rajinikanth is the top star of the South today. There he is worshiped as a god. But he had to struggle a lot to get to where Rajinikanth is today. Before coming into films, Rajinikanth worked from coolie to bus conductor.

The more glamorous and glamorous the world of movies is, the more difficult it is to look closely. Some actors chose films as their careers and entered directly after studies, while there were some who quit engineering for films and quit government jobs.