Bollywood Stars Who Run Organization For Social Welfare – From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, these Bollywood stars are running a foundation for social welfare

New Delhi. Celebrities are known for their strong acting in the Bollywood industry. But there are some celebrities who contribute immensely in serving the people along with films. The way Sonu Soon has emerged as the messiah of the poor these days. In the same way, there are other artists who always contribute immensely for the welfare of the society. Today we are telling you about such Bollywood stars who are running their own organization to contribute to the betterment of the society. Let’s know about those stars.

Alia Bhatt

During the Corona period, Alia Bhatt shared a lot of posts on Twitter to save the destitute animals. She is always ahead to serve them. For this, Alia is running an awareness campaign named ‘Coexist by Alia’. The purpose of which is to inspire people to protect animals and the environment. She wants that steps should be taken for the protection of animals, trees, plants and rivers and people should be made aware. Because, they are stupid. Our first religion is to serve them.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s veteran actor Aamir Khan is also running a charitable trust named ‘Pani Foundation’. This trust works to promote water harvesting in drought-prone areas of Maharashtra. The main objective of which is to make the country drought free. The foundation trains, organizes and educates people to deal with drought in rural and urban areas.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is contributing to the ‘Live Love Laugh’ Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to mental health. The main objective of this organization is to create awareness among maximum people about mental health. This is an organization that works towards finding solutions by discussing issues related to mental health.

Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Dabang Khan Bhaijaan along with his strong acting in films also actively participates for social welfare. Salman Khan is associated with an organization named Being Human Foundation. This organization actively works towards education and health problems.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is also associated with an organization called Meer Foundation, the main objective of this organization is to give acid attack victims a better life and make them stand on their feet. Let us tell you that the actor has named this foundation after his father.