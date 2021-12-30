Bollywood swings between hopes and fears

The increasing cases of Omicron, the new form of Corona, have worried the film world. Its first effect was on Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey. The release of Jersey, which is going to be released from today, has been postponed. The reason for the weak business of the earlier release 83 has also been attributed by its makers to the increasing cases of Omicron. Theaters in Delhi have been closed after Omicron’s cases increased.

Many states have imposed night curfew, due to which the show at 9 pm had to be canceled. The cancellation of the show had an impact on earnings. Not only Jersey, the makers of many more films, who have announced the release of their films, are reconsidering their decision in the changed circumstances. Overall, due to the rising cases of Omicron, the makers of Bollywood are on the one hand fearing that cinemas will be banned again, while on the other they are also hopeful that the films adorned with popular stars can create new records at the ticket windows in the new year.

For two years, the makers of Bollywood are facing difficulties. Derailed by the Corona epidemic, Bollywood was coming back on track that once again doubts and apprehensions have arisen due to the new form of Corona, Omicron. The screening of films has started moving forward again. The release of Jersey, which is scheduled to release on December 31, has been cancelled. However, the postponement of the release of Shahid Kapoor’s lead role Jersey is in a way in favor of the film as 83 on World Cup cricket was released a week ago. Jersey is also the story of a cricketer, who fights hard to give his child a jersey worth Rs 500. Movies made on sports for two weeks in a row would have been a double dose for the audience, with Jersey bearing the brunt.

The film’s team has issued a statement saying that they are postponing the screening of the film in view of the increasing cases of Omicron. The release date of the film will be announced later. One after the other, the states declared night curfew in their place, after which there was uneasiness among the producers of Bollywood. Fears arose as to whether situations like those of 2020-2021 would have to be faced back. Will I have to go back to OTT channels for the release of films? In many states of the country, cinema halls may be doing business with 100 percent capacity, but in Maharashtra, theaters are still running with 50 percent capacity.

This is affecting the collections of films. Due to the Corona epidemic, a pile of unreleased films in 2020 and 2021 has gathered. It was expected that in 2022 the cinema business would be back on track and big budget films with popular stars would create new records at the ticket window. Many movies like Prithviraj, Radheshyam, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bachchan Pandey, Lal Singh Chaddha, Heropanti 2, Circus, Adipurush are ready for release in 2022. Some of them have been waiting for release for two years. However, the situation in South India is not so bad. Tamil, Telugu movies are doing business of more than two hundred crores at the ticket window.

Master, Lawyer Saab, Pushpa are examples of this. Allu Arjun’s Tamil film Pushpa is running in theaters and soon going to join the 200 crore club. The situations in which the producers of Hindi films are afraid to release their films are not affecting the producers in the South as much. Filmmakers from Mumbai are not as troubled by the Corona epidemic as the producers of the South.

SS Rajamouli’s 400 crore film RRR, who made Bahubali, is going to be released in five languages ​​from January 7. RRR is going to release on time despite the rising cases of Omicron. Even Rajamouli has denied reports that the performance of RRR may also go ahead given Omicron’s rising number of cases. Starring Jr NTR, Ramcharan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the film is releasing on its announced date of January 7. However, the makers of other films slated to release in January are yet to announce any change in the release dates of their films. Prabhas’s Radhey Shyam will release on January 14, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj on January 21, The Kashmir Files on January 26 and John Abraham’s Attack on January 28.