Bollywood These Actresses Are Enemies Of Each Other

New Delhi. The Bollywood industry remains in the limelight due to its brightness. From actors to actresses, everyone lives in a lot of limelight. Everyone just wants to come first in the race to overtake others. In such a situation, there are more enemies than friends in the industry. Tales of friendship are less in Bollywood but tales of enmity are heard the most. Most fights are seen between actresses. Some actress is always in discussion about cat fight. Today we will tell you about some such actresses of Bollywood. Who are such great enemies of each other that they do not even want to see their face.

Katrina Kaif-Deepika Padukone

The tales of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s enmity are not hidden from anyone. There was a time when Deepika and Kat used to be very good friends. Both never used to say anything wrong about each other, but due to actor Ranbir Kapoor, there was a rift between these two actresses. As we all know that there was a time when Deepika was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that Ranbir broke up with Deepika because of Katrina Kaif. After which Deepika went into depression. This is the reason why today Katrina and Deepika do not even like to see each other.

Kangana Ranaut-Priyanka Chopra

Well, Kangana Ranaut has many enemies in Bollywood. She keeps on commenting on some celeb every day. Actress Priyanka Chopra is also included in the list of Kangana’s enemies. Priyanka and Kangana’s enmity is going on from the film fashion. Kangana got very angry with Priyanka getting more importance in the film. After which a cold war started between Priyanka and Kangana. Even today, Kangana does not leave any chance to taunt Priyanka.

Aishwarya Rai-Rani Mukherjee

Everyone is also aware of the animosity between Aishwarya Rai and Rani Mukerji. At first, Rani Mukerji was going to become the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family, but it did not happen. Aishwarya Rai took seven rounds with actor Abhishek Bachchan. Then the movie Bunty Aur Babli was released. In which Abhishek Bachchan along with Rani Mukerji appeared in the lead role.

Along with the film, news of Abhishek and Rani’s affair also started flying. Not only this, there has been a lot of quarrel between Aishwarya and Rani during the film Chalte Chalte. Even after years, Ash and Rani are enemies of each other.

Sonakshi Sinha – Zareen Khan

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and actress Zareen Khan also do not like to see each other’s face. The enmity between these two also started from the film. Zareen was passing by Sonakshi during the song launch of the film Ready. Then Sonakshi gave him a slight push. Since then both have become enemies of each other.