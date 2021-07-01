Bollywood These Actresses Look Cute In School Uniform

New Delhi. Bollywood actresses make a lot of headlines due to their beauty and style. Due to their fashion sense, actresses often get a lot of praise. Whenever the pictures of these actresses come out. There is a stir on social media. But today we will not show you the glamorous pictures of famous Bollywood actresses, but a glimpse of their childhood. In which his killer style looks quite cute. Today you will get to see pictures in school uniform from Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has become an international star today. If you see the picture of her school, it will be very difficult for you to recognize the actress. This picture of Priyanka is from her school time. When she was part of the school cabinet and was the captain of her Nilgiri House.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who has won the hearts of everyone with her acting in different roles, is also looking very cute in school uniform. In the photo, Deepika is seen holding a certificate in her hands. Also, he used to have boycut style during school time.

Parineeti Chopra

This picture is from Parineeti Chopra’s school time. See in the picture, the actress is seen wearing a school uniform. In the photo, the actress is seen getting ready for the fest.

Disha Patani

Due to her hot and bold figure in the industry, it will be very difficult for everyone to recognize Disha Patani in her school uniform. Wearing a gray suit and white sardine in the picture, Disha looks very innocent. Also, Disha’s hair used to be short in school.

yami gautam

Actress Yami Gautam is in the news these days about her marriage. But seeing this picture of Yami, you will not get tired of showering love on her. See how cute Yami Gautam is looking on her way to school. Wearing school uniform, a beautiful smile is seen on Yami’s face. Who will win everyone’s heart.