Bollywood These Actresses Who Got Nose Cosmetic Surgery

New Delhi. It would not be wrong at all to say that it becomes very difficult for actresses to always look beautiful in the film industry. Actresses are always shown on the big screen as fair, tall and with good looks. In such a situation, actresses also try their best to keep themselves minute because they also know how difficult it is to keep a foot in the industry. No one new heroine came in the industry that her leaf was cut. So today we are going to tell you about some such legendary actresses. Who got his nose surgery done to look beautiful on the big screen.

Sridevi

Sridevi was a famous actress of Hindi cinema world. The whole country used to rejoice with his flirtatiousness. Not only this, crores of people were crazy about her beauty too. But when Sridevi was new in the industry. Then she looks a little different. Sridevi’s nose used to be wider. After which he did surgery on his nose and made some changes in it. This changed look of Sridevi attracted everyone towards her.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s surgery stories are also very famous in the industry. The special thing is that often actresses do not like to talk about their surgery much, but Shilpa Shetty spoke openly about cosmetic surgery of her nose.

Also read- Raj Kundra’s first wife made serious allegations against Shilpa Shetty, called the actress a ‘house breaker’

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has also got her nose surgery done to look beautiful. The actress has also revealed this in her autobiography Unfinished. Priyanka told that her face had deteriorated after undergoing nose surgery. Because of which many films were lost from his hands.

Also read- When the tape on Priyanka Chopra’s dress was opened on stage, the ‘Namaste’ pose was resorted to

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra is such a Bollywood heroine who remained in the headlines for her surgery more than her films. Koena did so much surgery that her entire face changed. The actress was not recognized at the airport here. Koena stopped being recognized due to nose surgery being done several times.

Shruti Haasan

The name of actress Shruti Haasan is also included in this list. Shruti also had nose surgery to make herself beautiful.