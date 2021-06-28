Bollywood These Actresses Whose Intimate Scenes Leaked

New Delhi. Sometimes due to the demand of the story of the film, actresses have to give intimate scenes in the film. Actresses often have to face many difficulties during the scene. But during these scenes, when the pictures and videos of the actresses get leaked. So trouble arises for them. Today we are going to tell you about those Bollywood actresses. There was panic as soon as their intimate scenes were leaked.

lipstick under my burqa

Actress Aahana Kumra was seen in the film ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’. Ahana gave a lot of bold scenes in the film. Aahana’s intimate scene from the film was leaked. Which became very viral on social media. Many more scenes of the film were also leaked on the internet. Which was very much discussed.

Also read- Aahana Kumra’s mother passed LLB exam at the age of 68, the actress said- Proud, lawyer Sahiba

Babumoshai Bandkubaaz

Veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave very bold poses with actress Bidita Bagh in the film Babumoshai Bandkubaaz. Nawazuddin and Bidita’s leaked social media created a stir.

anarkali of ara

Actress Swara Bhaskar’s name is also included in the list of intimate scenes leaked. Some time ago the actress was seen in the film Anarkali of Aarah. In which he gave a lot of intimate scenes. The video of Swara changing clothes was leaked.

Also read- Swara Bhaskar asked Karan Johar on the launch of StarKids, the answer created a ruckus

Rangarasia

The film ‘Rangarasia’ was made on the famous painter Raja Ravi Varma. The film featured Randeep Hooda and actress Nandana Sen in the lead roles. Randeep and Nandana Sen gave bold scenes in the film. Even before the release of the film, the intimate scenes of both were leaked on the internet. After which both have become in the headlines.

Sahab Biwi Aur Gangster

Actress Mahie Gill and Randeep Hooda’s intimate scenes from the film Sahab Biwi Aur Gangster were leaked. In which another actress was seen with Jimmy Shergill.