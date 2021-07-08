Bollywood These Celebs Slams Their Ex Lover

New Delhi. In Bollywood, we have always seen relationships break and break. There are many couples in Bollywood whose news of their breakup made more headlines than their linkup. Today we are going to tell you about some such stars. When their relationship broke down, they talked openly about their partners in front of the media and made many serious allegations against each other.

Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar

Tales of the relationship between actress Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar are still heard in the corridors of the industry. When Shilpa broke up, she made many serious allegations against Akshay in an interview. The actress said that Akshay has used her. While giving an interview to a magazine in the year 2000, Shilpa had said that Akshay Kumar used her and left her when she found someone else.

Shilpa told that Akshay was such a person with whom she was upset and angry. Shilpa also said in the interview that she knows that she will get herself out of this pain. At the same time, they also have the power to forget their past and move forward. Shilpa had told Akshay her forgotten chapter. The partner had told him not to work with him ever again.

Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai

One of the most talked-about breakups of Bollywood is also of actor Salman Khan and actress Aishwarya Rai. After the breakup, both were seen blaming each other. While giving an interview to a famous magazine, Ash spoke openly about his breakup with Salman. Aishwarya had told that after the breakup, Salman used to call her and talk nonsense. Not only this, Salman had also asked her to have a relationship with her co-stars.

Aishwarya had said that she was linked from Abhishek Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan. Not only this, Aishwarya even accused Salman of assault. Aishwarya had told that often Salman used to raise his hand on her. It was his luck that there was no mark on his body.

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor

There was a time when actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were considered the best couple of B-town. The news of their relationship made a lot of headlines. But after some time Kareena and Shahid separated. The news of the breakup of both made the fans very sad. After the breakup, when Shahadi was asked about working with Kareena in an interview, she said, ‘If my director wants me to work as an actor with a cow, or a buffalo – then I will do it too. I am ready to do

I blame it on my boyfriend. I was in a relationship for four and a half years. Now, I have learned better and I will not try to be the most wonderful boyfriend.’

Saif Ali Khan – Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan married Amrita Singh. There was also a big age difference between the two. Shortly after the marriage, the estrangement between the two started and both of them got divorced in the year 2005. When Saif was asked the reason behind the breakdown of marriage, he told in an interview that it is not good at all that someone reminds you again and again how useless you are and someone taunts and abuses your mother and sister all the time. Saif told that he has faced all this.

Hrithik Roshan – Kangana Ranaut

The news of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s relationship did not make as much headlines as their breakup did. Kangana Ranaut’s name associated with married Hrithik Roshan. Never once did Hrithik Roshan openly talk about the news of his relationship with Kangana. But Kangana was often seen speaking out on her broken relationship with Bebaki.

From interviews to social media, Kangana made many serious allegations against Hrithik. Taking a jibe at Hrithik, Kangana had called Hrithik a ‘silly person’ while tweeting. At the same time, Kangana had said that and ‘Yes, there are many false rumors going on, even a dumb one can tell where these rumors are coming from. I don’t know why X does silly things to get your attention. That chapter is over for me and I don’t dig graves.’