Bollywood will celebrate every festival with you this year

The third wave of the epidemic is coming down and with this the screening of films has started laying.

The third wave of the epidemic is coming down and with this the screening of films has started laying. Great setting. Producers have given ‘earnance’ to theater owners for showing films on festivals like Holi, Baisakhi, Rakshabandhan, Diwali, Christmas. Announcements have also been made to release films with popular stars on these festivals. Eid week falling on 2-3 May is empty. So far, none of the popular stars’ films have been screened in the coming Eid week this year. The rest of the film’s release has been set, Bollywood is just waiting for Eid’s appreciation. This year Holi is on March 19. Just a day before this, on March 18, Akshay Kumar will appear in front of you in his film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ wearing saffron on his head, wearing black glasses, carrying a gun on his shoulders.

If it is Baisakhi on April 14, Aamir Khan will be present with Salman Khan in his film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. He has almost made an announcement that his ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ will be released on April 14 only. The dates will not change anymore. In the film, Salman Khan will be seen in a guest appearance while Aamir will be seen in the role of Punjabi character Lal Singh Chaddha, wearing a turban and will make people feel good. On August 11, the festival of brother and sister is Rakshabandhan, then Akshay Kumar will bring the film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with Bhumi Pednekar on August 11 itself.

They will tie you a silk thread beautifully and will also celebrate the 15th of August, which falls four days later. His Rakshabandhan will get a social as well as a national festival. Yes, it is sure that Akshay Kumar will have to compete with ‘Bahubali’ fame Prabhas’s film ‘Adipurush’, which is going to release on August 11. After this will come the film’s favorite Diwali, in which the cinema business is at its peak.

Bollywood has also arranged for the happiness of Lord Rama returning to Ayodhya after killing Ravana in the form of ‘Ram Setu’. Diwali is on 24th October. Akshay Kumar will wish you a Happy Diwali with ‘Ram Setu’ made by powerful companies like Amazon and Lyca. Overall, festivals like Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan of 2022 have been written in the name of Akshay Kumar.

The remaining Eid and the big day i.e. Christmas. So on December 25, Katrina Kaif has written Christmas in her name. She will be next seen in the film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite South veteran (all stars in the South are considered by her army of fans to be veterans) Vijay Sethupathi. The rest of Eid So Bollywood is still waiting for the appreciation of Eid.

Bollywood, which has clear preparations for the release of films in August and December, even as it has announced the dates of next year’s release, has kept Eid, which falls on May 2-3, for the time being. Eid is three months away and none of the popular stars’ films have been announced in the Eid week this year.

Will this year’s Bollywood Eid be empty? No Salman Khan film will release on Eid this year. The reason is that the shooting of Salman Khan’s films ‘Pathan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ is still going on. In such a situation, if Aamir Khan, Salman’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, which is to be released on April 14, goes on for two weeks, then it will automatically become an ‘Eid release’ in Bollywood.