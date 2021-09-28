Bollywood’s biggest movie clash at the box office: Salman Khan to Prabhas and Akshay Kumar will clash with their films at the box office

Akshay Kumar vs Salman Khan Rohit Shetty’s much awaited film ‘Suryavanshi’ will be released on Diwali on November 5. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. It is rumored that Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ may clash at the box office. This is because the film will be released around Diwali in November. READ Also Dilip Kumar scolds nawaz sharif for the sake of atal bihari vajpayee | When Dilip Kumar had organized a class for Pak PM for Atal Bihari Vajpayee, taught the lesson of 'sharafat' Although the film’s director Mahesh Manjrekar told our colleague Times of India that the film may be released in November, the date has not been fixed yet. But he also admitted that it is difficult to avoid a film competition at the box office because the films were stuck for two years and now they will all be screened.

Ajay Devgn against Shah Rukh Khan In these struggles, Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ movie is eagerly awaited. In 2022, ‘Pathan’ is expected to compete with Ajay Devgn starrer ‘May Day’ at the box office. The release date of ‘Mede’ has been announced recently. Will be released on April 29, 2022. Shah Rukh starrer ‘Pathan’ is expected to be released on the same day. However, the producers have not yet announced the release date of ‘Pathan’.

Salman Khan vs Tiger Shroff There will be a big struggle next year on the occasion of Eid. Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Hiropanti 2’ will be released on April 29, 2022. Tiger has shared the official poster of the film on his Instagram account, with the release date as ‘April 29 EID 2022’. Tiger also wrote in the caption that the film will be released on the eve of Eid next year. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger 3’ is rumored to be released on the same day. The film is currently shooting. Salman releases his films only on Eid and given this trend, there is speculation that Eid will be released next year. However, its official release date has not been announced yet. READ Also Five Reasons why This Movie Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Akshay Kumar vs Angelina Jolie Akshay Kumar will be joined at the box office by Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden. On the same day i.e. 5th November, in addition to Akshay starrer ‘Suryavanshi’, Marvel Studios ‘Eternal’ will also be screened, which is a superhero movie. Apart from this, Southern film superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Annatthe’ will also be released on the same day.

Akshay Kumar vs. Robert Pattinson It looks like by 2022, Akshay Kumar will hit the box office not once but two or three times. His ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released on March 4, 2022 and the Hollywood movie ‘The Batman’ will be released on the same day. The release dates of both have been announced. Akshay Kumar will be seen in the role of a goon in ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandes will also appear in the film. Also, actor Robert Pattinson will be seen in ‘The Batman’.

Following the news of the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra, the filmmakers announced the release dates of their films (Film Release 2021-2022 Calendar). Following the news of the opening of the cinema, the producers announced the release dates of about 18 films in two days. This has made the fans very excited, but they also have a discussion about the struggle at the box office. Now when the films that have been stuck for 2 years will be released together, then naturally there will definitely be a conflict in one film.