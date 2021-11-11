Bolsonaro Joins a Centrist Party in Brazil Ahead of 2022 Re-election Bid

The Liberal Party, or PL, is known for its ideological inconsistencies with other Centrao parties, often exchanging support for government appointments and symbols. Mr Bolsonaro has been associated with such parties during his seven terms as federal MP, but during his 2018 presidential campaign he has shown himself to be a political outsider. He then vowed not to accept the horse trade which benefited the artists and fueled corruption.

“It’s very symbolic how Bolsonaro started playing the traditional game of Brazilian politics,” said Mauricio Santoro, a professor of political science at Rio de Janeiro’s State University. “PL is helping Bolsonaro survive.”

When Mr Bolsonaro ran in 2018, he was under the banner of the Social Liberal Party, which he left a year after winning the election when he disagreed with the leadership over funding and regional nominations. He tried to form his own party, but failed to get enough signatures and has been without a political home ever since.

The Presidential Press Office did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press to confirm PL’s statement. Earlier on Wednesday, Bolsonaro said in a radio interview that he had a “99.9 percent chance” of joining the PL.

Reports that Mr Bolsonaro is seeking Centro’s party to sponsor his re-election bid have already led analysts to comment that he is moving away from his earlier anti-establishment stance. As rumors of his deal with the PL intensified this week, party leader Shri. Comments criticizing Costa Neto Some members of Bolsonaro’s family were removed from social media accounts.