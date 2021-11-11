Bolsonaro Joins a Centrist Party in Brazil Ahead of 2022 Re-election Bid
BRAZILIA, Brazil – After two years without political affiliation, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed an agreement with the Central Liberal Party to support his bid for re-election in 2022, the party said in a statement released on Wednesday.
The decision follows a meeting between Mr Bolsonaro and Liberal Party leader Valdemar Costa Neto in the capital, Brasilia, the statement said. The formal registration of the party group president will take place on November 22.
Joining one of the parties that became part of the so-called Centrao group suggests that Mr Bolsonaro, a right-wing ideologue, is changing course from his 2018 campaign strategy, when he criticized the group’s old-school political practices.
In the run-up to the October 2022 election, Mr. Bolsonaro is behind former President Luiz Inसिcio Lula da Silva, the left who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010.
The Liberal Party, or PL, is known for its ideological inconsistencies with other Centrao parties, often exchanging support for government appointments and symbols. Mr Bolsonaro has been associated with such parties during his seven terms as federal MP, but during his 2018 presidential campaign he has shown himself to be a political outsider. He then vowed not to accept the horse trade which benefited the artists and fueled corruption.
“It’s very symbolic how Bolsonaro started playing the traditional game of Brazilian politics,” said Mauricio Santoro, a professor of political science at Rio de Janeiro’s State University. “PL is helping Bolsonaro survive.”
When Mr Bolsonaro ran in 2018, he was under the banner of the Social Liberal Party, which he left a year after winning the election when he disagreed with the leadership over funding and regional nominations. He tried to form his own party, but failed to get enough signatures and has been without a political home ever since.
The Presidential Press Office did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press to confirm PL’s statement. Earlier on Wednesday, Bolsonaro said in a radio interview that he had a “99.9 percent chance” of joining the PL.
Reports that Mr Bolsonaro is seeking Centro’s party to sponsor his re-election bid have already led analysts to comment that he is moving away from his earlier anti-establishment stance. As rumors of his deal with the PL intensified this week, party leader Shri. Comments criticizing Costa Neto Some members of Bolsonaro’s family were removed from social media accounts.
Mr. Bolsonaro himself has previously said that Mr Costa Neto was corrupt, as noted by Carlos Mello, a political analyst and professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. In 2012, Mr Costa Neto, then MP, was convicted in a massive vote-buying scam for corruption and money laundering that almost brought down Mr Da Silva’s administration. He spent time in prison.
Over the past year, with more than 100 impeachment petitions, the Senate inquiry into the Kovid-19 epidemic and increasing pressure on his administration, including his declining popularity, Mr. Bolsonaro turned to Centrau for political asylum. In August, he appointed a senator from Centraw as his chief of staff.
“If you remove Centrao, there are leftists,” the president told a small conservative news outlet, Jornal da Cidade Online, on Tuesday. “So where do I go?”
