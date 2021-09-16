Bolsonaro’s ban on deleting social media posts has been lifted in Brazil

Brazil’s Senate and Supreme Court have rescinded rules that President Jair Bolsonaro issued last week preventing the removal of social networks for reporting misinformation about the upcoming presidential election.

Double moves by the court and Congress late Tuesday quickly ended one of the most restrictive and intrusive Internet laws ever imposed in a democratic country. It was a scathing rebuke for a president already grappling with a series of political crises.

When Mr. Bolsonaro issued the policy, it was the first time a national government had taken steps to prevent social media companies from removing content that violated their rules.

The move alarmed technology companies and Mr. Bolsonaro’s political opponents as it appears to enable the president and his allies to undermine confidence in next year’s presidential election.