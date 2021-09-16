Bolsonaro’s ban on deleting social media posts has been lifted in Brazil
Brazil’s Senate and Supreme Court have rescinded rules that President Jair Bolsonaro issued last week preventing the removal of social networks for reporting misinformation about the upcoming presidential election.
Double moves by the court and Congress late Tuesday quickly ended one of the most restrictive and intrusive Internet laws ever imposed in a democratic country. It was a scathing rebuke for a president already grappling with a series of political crises.
When Mr. Bolsonaro issued the policy, it was the first time a national government had taken steps to prevent social media companies from removing content that violated their rules.
The move alarmed technology companies and Mr. Bolsonaro’s political opponents as it appears to enable the president and his allies to undermine confidence in next year’s presidential election.
In recent months, Mr Bolsonaro has used social media to spread the claim that he would lose the election if the vote was rigged. Such claims would have been protected under an emergency measure issued by Mr Bolsonaro last week, which gave social media companies 30 days to comply.
But in quick succession on Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the rules from taking effect, while the president of the Brazilian Senate effectively adjourned them.
“It is a very positive sign that the Brazilian political class has reacted,” said Mauricio Santoro, professor of international relations at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. “The Brazilian leadership is finally understanding how important the Internet is to political life in Brazil.”
Mr Bolsonaro relied on the internet to help him become president in 2018, using social networks to spread his brand of right-wing populism. Now, facing crises that include the pandemic, corruption investigations and sinking poll numbers, he is again turning to social media – this time to try to save his presidency.
In posts and videos on the Internet, Mr Bolsonaro has attacked the Supreme Court, touting unproven cures for the coronavirus and calling for nationwide protests against his political enemies. Social media companies removed some of his posts regarding coronavirus.
Then last week, on the eve of nationwide protests, he issued a so-called temporary measure, a kind of emergency order aimed at addressing urgent situations. Under the policy, social media companies can only remove posts containing certain types of content, such as nudity, promoting a crime or infringing copyright. Companies had to take court orders to remove other posts.
The Bolsonaro government also set limits on the ability of social media companies to delete user accounts, potentially giving Mr Bolsonaro a call from his political ally, former President Donald J. To save from the fate of Trump. Mr Trump turned off his megaphone earlier this year after major social networks banned him from their sites.
Social media companies criticized the new rules, saying they would allow misinformation to spread. On Wednesday, a Twitter spokesperson praised the actions of the Senate and Supreme Court, saying the Bolsonaro policy “undermines the values and consensus” of Brazil’s internet laws. Facebook and YouTube declined to comment.
Mr Bolsonaro’s government did not respond to a request for comment.
Brazil’s Supreme Court is investigating propaganda works in the country, and Mr Bolsonaro became the target of those investigations last month. A member of the court, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, has jailed several of the president’s supporters for allegedly funding or inciting acts of violence or undemocratic acts.
Mr Bolsonaro has called these arrests politically motivated, and Justice Moraes was the target of nationwide protests this month by supporters of the president.
In the United States, conservative politicians have sought to pass similar laws, part of their larger fight with Silicon Valley, which they see as censorship of right-wing voices from technology companies.
Florida passed a law in May seeking to block the social network from removing political candidates from their sites, but a federal judge blocked it a month later. The governor of Texas signed a similar law last week.
In Brazil, the rules issued by Mr. Bolsonaro faced long hurdles.
Such temporary measures expire in 120 days unless the Brazilian Congress makes them permanent. Instead, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco sent him back to Mr Bolsonaro in just a week, effectively ending the measure.
Both the Senate president and the Supreme Court said the rules should not be issued as a temporary measure because they were not addressing an urgent situation and because Congress was debating a bill to regulate social networks. .
He also said the rules would have been bad for the country, said Carlos Afonso Souza, a professor at Rio de Janeiro State University who specializes in Internet law. “There was a whole lot of concern that the online environment could be more toxic and more dangerous,” he said.
Mr Afonso Souza said the Senate decision banned Mr Bolsonaro from issuing similar rules this year, but he could try again in 2022.
Given next year’s presidential election and Mr. Bolsonaro’s low turnout numbers, Mr. Santoro said he expected the president to do some more effort to make sure he can continue to use the internet to spread his message.
He said, ‘He is not going to give up this fight so easily. “The Internet is very important to him.”
