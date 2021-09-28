Bolsonaro’s wife was vaccinated during his New York tour

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s proudly unvaccinated president, is struggling with a fallout from his trip to New York last week to speak at the United Nations: a fourth member of his crew has tested positive for COVID-19, And his wife Michelle has chosen. Get vaccinated before returning home.

Pedro Duarte Guimaraes, an economist who is the chief executive of Caixa Economica Federal, a leading Brazilian banking institution, revealed on Sunday that he had tested positive, Brazil’s health minister, Marcelo Quiroga, Mr Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo and a Joined with a Brazilian diplomat. Mr Quiroga, who was diagnosed during the trip, remained in isolation at a New York hotel.

Mr Guimaraes and Mr Quiroga have said they were fully vaccinated. Mr Bolsonaro, whose insistence on mitigating the pandemic has been widely criticized, has refused vaccination, arguing that his own recovery from a Covid infection last year gave him resistance to a recurrence.

Defying the UN honor system that requires proof of vaccination, Mr Bolsonaro was the first leader to address the General Assembly last Tuesday, when it began the annual high-level week of speeches by representatives of its 193 members.