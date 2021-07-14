Bomb Blast in Bus at Pakistan 10 dies include six Chinese Engineers

New Delhi. On Wednesday, in the northern part of Pakistan, a massive explosion was carried out targeting a bus. 10 people died in this attack, besides Chinese nationals, a Pakistani soldier was also among those killed.

A senior administrative official in the Hazara region told a news agency that the bus was carrying Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu Dam in Upper Kohistan. There were 30 Chinese engineers in the bus.

It is not yet clear about this blast that took place in a deserted place in the northern part of the country, whether it was due to the IED installed on the roadside or the explosive was planted in the bus itself. At the same time, the report of Geo News has been told that around 40 people were injured in the blast.

Along with the engineers, a security personnel of the paramilitary force was also killed. Such blasts have happened in Pakistan in the past as well. This area is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Pakistan Taliban terrorists are active.

Six Chinese citizens were among those killed in the blast. These were all engineers, who were working on a project related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Apart from this, a Pakistani soldier has also died.

Police and rescue team have reached the spot. The injured are being rushed to the nearest hospital. Where was the bomb placed and what was its density? At present, no information has been found regarding this.

An administrative official of the Hazara area said that about 30 Chinese engineers were also on board the bus that targeted the blast. These people were going to Dasu Dam located in the Upper Kohistan area.

This Dasu Dam is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor is being built under China’s $65 billion Belt and Road project.