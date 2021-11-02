Bomb blast in front of Military Hospital in Kabul, sounds of firing heard

There is news of a bomb blast in front of the Military Hospital in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Along with this, firing is also happening there. Afghanistan has become more turbulent since the Taliban came to power.

An eyewitness said an explosion was heard outside a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, followed by a second blast by AFP journalists.

A doctor at Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital told AFP: “I am inside the hospital. I heard a huge explosion from the first checkpoint. We were asked to go to the safe rooms. I even heard gunshots.” AFP journalists heard a second explosion minutes later.

