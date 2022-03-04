bomb explosion in Peshawar mosque Pakistan 30 people killed many injured

No organization has claimed responsibility for the Peshawar bombings. More than 30 people have died in this attack.

A suicide attack took place in Peshawar, Pakistan on Friday. More than 30 people have died in this bombing. And more than 50 have been injured. According to the information received, this powerful bomb exploded inside a Shia Muslim mosque located in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazar.

When the suicide bombers were entering the mosque, the police tried to stop them. Bullets were also fired. But they failed to stop the attackers. Speaking to the media, CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ejaz Khan also confirmed the death of at least 30 people and said it was a suicide bombing, according to Pakistan’s news website The Express Tribune.

According to preliminary reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque, he said. Firing was done on the police officers on duty, the police also retaliated. One policeman was killed in the attack, while the other was seriously injured. He said that after the firing incident, there was an explosion inside the mosque.

According to the information received, the Bomb Disposal Squad confirmed that the weight of the explosives used in the attack was about five to six kilograms and it was made in-house. Ball bearings and other shrapnel materials were also recovered from the spot. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group and a violent Pakistani Taliban group have previously carried out similar attacks near the border with Afghanistan. Due to which he is also being suspected of this attack.

There Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed confirmed that it was a suicide attack. He also admitted that the ministry had no prior information about the attack. Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast.

Let us tell you that there have been several attacks on minority Shia Muslims in majority Sunni Muslim Pakistan. In which hundreds of Pakistani citizens have died.