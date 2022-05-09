World

Bomb-sniffing Jack Terrier awarded service medal by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s Patron, a Jack Terrier, on Sunday received a service medal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for helping the country’s military clear mines and explosives.

The sapper dog helped Ukrainian forces clear areas previously occupied by Russian military forces and helped teach Ukrainian children “the necessary safety rules in a mine-affected area,” the Kiev Independent reported.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "Patron" During a press conference on May 8, 2022 in Kiev, Ukraine, as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine.

(Via Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Handout REUTERS)

“Today, I want to reward the Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper – Patron – who not only helps defuse explosives, but also helps our children learn the necessary safety rules. There are threats, “Zelensky told a news conference, according to Reuters.

Zelensky acknowledged Patron’s “selfless service”, showing a video of the ceremony.

Patron’s owner, Myhilo Iliev, a head of the Civil Protection Service, was also presented with an award during the ceremony, the report said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded service dogs "Patron" During a press conference on May 8, 2022 in Kiev, Ukraine, as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reuters / Valentin Ogirenko)

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry tweeted last weekend that Patron had helped Chernihive’s Pyrotechnics clear more than 260 explosive devices.

The bomb-sniffing dog also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the president’s surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday.

The camera-loving sponsor has more than 214,000 followers on Instagram.

The Patron (Cartridge), a mascot of the Ukrainian Emergency Situation Service, stands next to an unexploded ordnance at an airport in the city of Hostomel in the Kyiv region on May 5, 2022. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP) (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP Getty Images)

The Patron (Cartridge), a mascot of the Ukrainian Emergency Situation Service, stands next to an unexploded ordnance at an airport in the city of Hostomel in the Kyiv region on May 5, 2022. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP) (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP Getty Images)


