Bomb-sniffing Jack Terrier awarded service medal by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy



Ukraine’s Patron, a Jack Terrier, on Sunday received a service medal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for helping the country’s military clear mines and explosives.

The sapper dog helped Ukrainian forces clear areas previously occupied by Russian military forces and helped teach Ukrainian children “the necessary safety rules in a mine-affected area,” the Kiev Independent reported.

“Today, I want to reward the Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper – Patron – who not only helps defuse explosives, but also helps our children learn the necessary safety rules. There are threats, “Zelensky told a news conference, according to Reuters.

Zelensky acknowledged Patron’s “selfless service”, showing a video of the ceremony.

Patron’s owner, Myhilo Iliev, a head of the Civil Protection Service, was also presented with an award during the ceremony, the report said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry tweeted last weekend that Patron had helped Chernihive’s Pyrotechnics clear more than 260 explosive devices.

The bomb-sniffing dog also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the president’s surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday.

The camera-loving sponsor has more than 214,000 followers on Instagram.