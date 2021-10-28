Bombay High Court allows bail- Drug on cruise case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan, along with relief to other 2 accused
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case. Apart from Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail. The court will give a detailed order in the matter on Friday.
