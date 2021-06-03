Bombay High Court Dismisses PIL Challenging Maharashtra Govt’s Decision To Cancel Class 10 (SSC) Exams





Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the PIL difficult Maharashtra authorities's order to cancel the Class 10 Board exams and never holding them offline both. The High Court, nonetheless, gave the petitioner the freedom to withdraw and file a separate PIL for difficult the evaluation the components of Maharashtra SSC Examination 2021.

Earlier, the Maharashtra SSC examination was cancelled by the Uddhav authorities owing to the present state of the pandemic.

Earlier, the Maharashtra SSC examination was cancelled by the Uddhav authorities owing to the present state of the pandemic.

Taking the protection of the scholars into consideration, the Bombay HC has dismissed the plea and requested the petitioner to file a recent PIL if . It's stated to be a really vital transfer by the Bombay High Court on Maharashtra SSC Examination 2021.

In accordance with the experiences, the Hon’ble Chief justice of Bombay High courtroom requested the petitioner whether or not he would take accountability if something occurs to any pupil. The courtroom have taken a really clear stand that it’s the well being of the scholars which goes to be the primary precedence.

Earlier, the Maharashtra authorities advised the Bombay High Court that HSC exams are extra essential for a pupil than SSC exams.

So far as cancellation of HSC exams are involved, Training Minister, Varsha Gaikwad assured that the choice can be in accordance with the protection of the kids similar to Maharashtra SSC Examination 2021. On Wednesday, Gaikwad stated {that a} proposal has been despatched to Catastrophe Administration Authority concerning the Class 12 State board examinations. They’ll take a gathering and a call can be taken in a day or two.

She additional added that the well being & security of the scholars is Uddhav authorities’s first precedence.