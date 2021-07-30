bombay high court gives strong reply on shilpa shetty defamation case in raj kundra arrest | Shilpa reached High Court against negative reporting on Raj Kundra case, read what was the answer

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Friday said that the freedom of the press would be adversely affected by issuing an order restraining the media from reporting against Shilpa Shetty Kundra. However, Justice Gautam Patel directed that 3 videos uploaded on private YouTube channels should be removed and not uploaded again as they are malicious.

Right to privacy has to be balanced

The court said that the freedom of the press has to be balanced with the right to privacy of the individual. Let us tell you that the Bombay High Court today heard the case of defamation done by Shilpa Shetty Kundra against several media houses. Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has been facing all the serious allegations like making obscene films and streaming them through an application.

What did Shilpa Shetty Kundra say in her application?

In the videos ordered to be removed by the court, comments were made on the ethics of the actress and her role as a parent was questioned. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, through an interim application, had requested the media to stop publishing any “incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory” material.

The court said – the freedom of the press will be affected

However, Justice Patel said that the request seeking to block the media would have an adverse impact on the freedom of the press. The court said, ‘What is good or bad journalism, there is a judicial limit to it. Because it is a subject very closely related to the freedom of the press.

just can’t write well

The court noted that the articles mentioned by Shilpa Shetty in her case do not appear to be defamatory. Justice Patel said, ‘It cannot happen here that if you cannot write or say something good about me, then say nothing at all?’

Why can’t a case of defamation be made?

The court said that most of the articles mentioned in the case are based on police sources. Justice Patel said, ‘The report written on the basis of police sources is not defamatory. If it had happened inside the room of your house where no one was around then this issue was different. But it happened in the presence of outsiders. Then how can this be defamation?’

Shilpa did a case of 25 crores

Through the application of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, seeking compensation of Rs 25 crore, it has been said that many media publications and social media sites like Google, Facebook and YouTube have caused her losses which can never be compensated. . Along with this, he has hurt his reputation. Shilpa Shetty Kundra requested the court to direct these social media sites to remove all defamatory material about herself and her family.

Next hearing adjourned till September 20

To this, the court said, ‘Your request seeking control over the edited content of social media platforms such as Google, YouTube and Facebook is dangerous.’ However, the High Court directed all the respondents in the case to file their affidavits and fixed the matter for further hearing on September 20.

