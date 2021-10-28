bombay high court granted bail aryan khan know what advocates said in courts

After hearing both the sides, Justice NW Sambre of Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan. Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were made accused in this case, were also granted bail.

Film actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. Aryan Khan will be released from jail only after getting the order of the court. The hearing on the bail plea in the Bombay High Court continued for three hours on Thursday. During this, the lawyer appearing for NCB to get the bail rejected also claimed that Aryan Khan used to give drugs to others as well. Along with this, he also referred to the case of Pragya Thakur. But the court did not hear one of his arguments and granted bail to Aryan Khan.

During the hearing on the bail plea on Thursday, there was a fierce argument between Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi and ASG Anil Singh on behalf of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). ASG Anil Singh said that bulk quantity has also been mentioned in the WhatsApp chat of the accused and also added that Aryan Khan has not taken drugs for the first time.

Apart from this, he said that it must be investigated because the quantity of drugs seized was commercial. Aryan also has links with drugs supplier. He also said that when Aryan Khan was caught with drugs, drugs were found from eight more people. During this, ASG Anil Singh, referring to the order of the Supreme Court in the Pragya Thakur case, said that they are all the same. If the remand has been granted by a valid judicial order, the grounds of arrest cannot be claimed for not being informed.

On the other hand, advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Aryan Khan, said that the arrest was made in violation of the Constitution as he was not informed about the exact grounds of arrest. At the same time, he said about the relationship with the drug supplier that he was arrested with 2.4 grams. Whereas the dealer may not have only 2.4 grams of the drug. He also said that Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp message does not reveal anything.

After hearing both the sides, Justice NW Sambre of Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan. Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were made accused in this case, were also granted bail. The bail order is likely to be issued by Friday. All three will be released from jail after the bail order is issued.