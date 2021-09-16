Bombay High Court seeks Salman’s reply to KRK’s plea: Salman Khan Kamal R Khan case: The High Court will hear the petition further in two weeks.

The Mumbai High Court has challenged the lower court’s interim order restraining Kamal R Khan, who describes himself as a film critic, from making any comments on actor Salman Khan or his companies. A notice has been issued to the actor on the petition. Kamal R Khan has said in his petition that the film cannot prevent the audience from commenting on the film or the characters in it. He said the lower court should not issue such an order and the court could restrain him from making personal remarks against Salman Khan, but could not restrain him from making unbiased criticism on his films.

A single bench of Justice AS Gadkari on Thursday issued notices to Salman Khan, his production company Salman Khan Ventures and several social media intermediaries and directed them to file their replies. The petition will now be heard in two weeks.



Kamal R Khan has challenged the interim order of a Mumbai court in June this year. The interim order was granted after the actor filed a defamation suit against Kamal R Khan for his comments on Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe’ and some more videos and comments.

Kamal R Khan, in a petition filed in the High Court through advocate Manoj Gadkari, claimed that the interim order of the lower court was tantamount to a “calm order”. Kamal R Khan said that he is a film critic and he had given an unbiased critique on ‘Radhe’, in which ’55-year-old Salman Khan has behaved like a teenage boy ‘.

The petitioner claimed that the order of the lower court violated his fundamental right to work as a film critic and prevented him from earning his livelihood. He said in his appeal that he did not make any videos and tweets or comment with the intention of defaming Salman Khan or his films.

He said, “The lower court should not have failed to realize that the film’s audience cannot be prevented from commenting on the film or the characters in the film or saying that the actors in the film are hits or flops.” He claimed in his appeal that the lower court had made “a serious error” in issuing the interim order and that the order was “illegal”.

Lawyers for Salman Khan and some other defendants told the High Court that they received copies of Kamal R Khan’s appeal late on Wednesday night and asked for time to seek directions from his client. The High Court will hear the petition in two weeks.