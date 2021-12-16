Boney Kapoor shares a picture of Ajay Devgn from the sets of Maidaan, calls him amazing | Boney Kapoor shares Ajay Devgan’s picture from the sets of ‘Maidan’, says ‘Amazing Actor’

Boney Kapoor praised

Talking about Maidaan, Boney Kapoor said, “I am very happy with the way the film is taking shape. Amit Sharma has done a wonderful job. It is not only him, but I think one of the finest films of Bollywood. This is such a real incident, about which not many people know.

footballers who can act

Talking on the field, director Amit Sharma had said- “For this film, we had to find footballers who can act as well… not actors who can pretend to play football. I guess that’s what I wanted. I got players like that.”

deserves national award

At the same time, talking about Ajay Devgan, the director expressed his heartfelt praise and said, “The level of dedication shown by Ajay sir will be seen by the people. He has not only groomed himself as a footballer, but He remained constant throughout the project. The ground couldn’t have been made without Ajay sir. I think he deserves another National Award.”

Will release in four languages

Ajay Devgan will be seen in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in this film. The film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is directed by ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

golden age of football

The Golden Era of Indian Football will be shown in the film. Syed Abdul Rahim, considered one of the greatest football coach of India, reigned from 1952 to 1962.

Syed Abdul Rahim

Syed was a teacher by profession. He had the ability to inspire people. He got the benefit of this and in 1943 he was kept as a coach with the football team of Hyderabad City Police. After his arrival, the Hyderabad team won the cup several times. Reached the finals several times.

Amazing show in Asian Games

Even after being diagnosed with cancer, he always maintained his passion for the country and the game. In 1962, he again formed his team to participate in the Asian Games. The Indian team led itself to the final under the leadership of Syed.