Boney Kapoor throwback pics of Mr. India remembering 300 days of shoot with Sridevi | Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures from the sets of Mr India

Not too long ago the sequel was in controversy

A number of years again, the sequel of Mr India got here into controversy. It was believed that Ali Abbas Zafar goes to make a remake of Mr India in affiliation with Zee Studio which might be a trilogy and might be an excellent science fiction movie. It was solely after this announcement that the director of the movie, Shekhar Kapur, objected to the remake of this movie and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor additionally acquired offended over the remake of this movie.

Ranveer Singh was the hero

It was believed that Ranveer Singh could be the hero of Mr India remake/sequel. On the different hand, Ali Abbas Zafar had mentioned in an interview that if Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine of the movie, then Boney Kapoor might be very completely happy with it. Nonetheless, as quickly as the movie was introduced, it went into so many controversies that after that it stopped being talked about.

Shekhar Kapur Vs Javed Akhtar

When Shekhar Kapur had expressed his rights over the movie, Javed Akhtar reprimanded him and requested how did you get the proper over this movie? From the title of this movie to the story, screenplay, dialogues and songs, I’ve given you. Sure, I agree that you’ve got completed an important job of bringing it to the display screen. However I’ve no much less rights on the movie than you. Nonetheless, Javed Akhtar was additionally reminded by people who alongside with him, Salim Khan additionally labored on the movie.

READ Also Anupama Spoiler Alert: Kavya-Anirudh

-->