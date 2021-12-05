Boney Kapoor used to send photos to all contacts, daughter Janhvi interrupted and started posting on social media on advice Mumbai: Boney Kapoor came on social media after Daughter Jahnvi Kapoor suggestion – Boney Kapoor used to send photos to all contacts , daughter Janhvi interrupted, then started posting on social media on advice

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor was not social media friendly earlier. He used to take his photo and send it to all the contacts of the phone. But his daughter Janhvi did not like this habit. This was the reason that he interrupted his father in this regard and got his habit changed. On the advice of the daughter, Boney came on social media and started posting photos there.

This was disclosed by his daughter herself. Actually, Janhvi Kapoor had come to the “Hindustan Times Leader Summit” on Saturday (December 4, 2021). During the discussion, journalist Sonal Kalra had commented that father Boney came on social media because of the daughter.

Janhvi said on this, “No. It’s not like this. I didn’t bring them there. He himself happily started active there. Actually, he likes to wear nice clothes. After getting dressed up, he used to take photographs and send his pictures to all the contacts. On this I suggested to him that it would be better that you post them on social media.

These styles of actress Janhvi Kapoor were seen during the discussion in the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. (Photo: PTI)

He also took feedback from his uncle and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who was in the discussion through online and said that uncle, you already know about this. Laughing Anil replied, “Thank you you told him this.” Janhvi further said that this is the reason why you must now get to see her new sherwani, shawl and thought-provoking poses.

Jhanvi reached this event wearing a light pink floral sari. She has also shared some photos related to this sari look on her Instagram account, while her stylist Mohit described her as “paramsundari” in his post.