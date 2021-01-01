Bonnie Kapoor about Khushi’s film: Khushi Kapoor’s father Bonnie Kapoor reacts to his daughter’s debut with Suhana
When Bonnie Kapoor was asked this question, he was very surprised. He said, ‘I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you’re talking about. Remember that in January this year Bonnie Kapoor had said that Khushi would make her debut in Bollywood but he would not launch her.
Bonnie Kapoor has said this before, ‘I have the resources, but I want to launch someone happy, because I am her father and one person mixes in such a person. It’s not right to do this as a filmmaker and it’s not right for an actor.
Bonnie Kapoor had also said, ‘I want Anand to make his own decision. It will be launched by a director whom I respect and I feel safe.
