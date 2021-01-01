Bonnie Kapoor about Khushi’s film: Khushi Kapoor’s father Bonnie Kapoor reacts to his daughter’s debut with Suhana

Nowadays, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Bonnie Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s Bollywood debut. It was rumored that Zoya Akhtar will be working on a Netflix project in which the Star Kids will make their debut. What Khushi Kapoor’s father Bonnie Kapoor said in a conversation about this is amazing.

Director Zoya Akhtar is currently discussing the Indian adaptation of the international comic book ‘Archie’. It is being said that Zoya is ready to launch the children of Bollywood’s top stars from this project. The Bombay Times spoke to Bonnie Kapoor about the launch.



When Bonnie Kapoor was asked this question, he was very surprised. He said, ‘I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you’re talking about. Remember that in January this year Bonnie Kapoor had said that Khushi would make her debut in Bollywood but he would not launch her.

Bonnie Kapoor has said this before, ‘I have the resources, but I want to launch someone happy, because I am her father and one person mixes in such a person. It’s not right to do this as a filmmaker and it’s not right for an actor.

Bonnie Kapoor had also said, ‘I want Anand to make his own decision. It will be launched by a director whom I respect and I feel safe.

