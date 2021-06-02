Bonnie Langford dazzles in a red sequin jumpsuit at The Show Must Go On! press night in London



She’s a much-loved English actress, dancer and singer.

And on Wednesday night, Bonnie Langford, 56, dazzled in a red sequin jumpsuit as she posed on the purple carpet at the press night for The Show Must Go On!

The star appeared sensational in form-fitting one-piece as she attended a photocall forward of in London her efficiency at Palace Theatre in London.

The Show Must Go On! On Wednesday night, Bonnie Langford, 56, dazzled in a red sequin jumpsuit as she posed on the purple carpet at the press night for The Show Must Go On !

Bonnie’s sequin jumpsuit, which clung to her slim body, boasted three-quarter size sleeves and a slight flare at its hem.

A nude underlayer protected her modesty and he or she boosted her top with a pair of shimmering gold pointed stilettos.

Bonnie’s signature red tresses had been styled into a voluminous ‘do and he or she accessorised with delicate red earrings and a coordinating manicure.

Her pure magnificence was enhanced with heavy stage make-up and Bonnie’s head mic was already connected to her face, prepared for her to carry out.

Attractive: The star appeared sensational in form-fitting one-piece as she attended a photocall forward of in London her efficiency at Palace Theatre in London

Wow! Bonnie’s sequin jumpsuit, which clung to her slim body, boasted three-quarter size sleeves and a slight flare at its hem

The Show Must Go On Dwell! has been put collectively by all the most important West Finish musical exhibits and can run till Sunday June 6.

The particular live performance will elevate cash for the Theatre Assist Fund and in addition support these in the business whose livelihoods had been affected by Covid-19.

There are a whopping 16 extremely widespread West Finish musicals which seem in the live performance, together with: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Pricey Evan Hansen, Everyone’s Speaking About Jamie, SIX, Hamilton, The E-book of Mormon and Depraved.

The Royal Shakespeare Firm’s Matilda The Musical can also be collaborating in addition to Les Misérables, & Juliet, Disney’s The Lion King, The Prince of Egypt, Come From Away, The Phantom Of The Opera, Mary Poppins and Mamma Mia!

What a star! Her pure magnificence was enhanced with heavy stage make-up and Bonnie’s head mic connected to her face, prepared for her to carry out

Particular present: The Show Must Go On Dwell! has been put collectively by all the most important West Finish musical exhibits and can run till Sunday June 6

Bonnie received Alternative Knocks aged six, starred in the stage musical of Gone With The Wind at seven, was Violet Elizabeth Bott in TV’s Simply William at 12, and had a position in the inaugural manufacturing of Cats at 16.

In 2006 the West Finish star got here third in the primary ever collection of the BBC’s Dancing On Ice, after partnering with professional skater Matt Evers.

She is now greatest identified for her critically acclaimed position of Carmel Kazemi in EastEnders, for which she received a 2016 British Cleaning soap Award.

Talking at the time of her casting, Bonnie enthused: ‘I am so thrilled and delighted to be a part of.

‘I am a nice fan of the present and assume the current thirtieth Anniversary was sensational and exhibits simply how good British tv will be. To be a part of this household is an absolute privilege.

Doing her bit: The particular live performance will elevate cash for the Theatre Assist Fund and in addition support these in the business whose livelihoods had been affected by Covid-19

Bonnie’s 20-year marriage to Midsomer Murders and Goodnight Sweetheart actor Paul Grunert, 64, ended in 2015.

Their daughter, Biana, now 20, is decided to comply with in mom’s performing footsteps.

Bonnie advised MailOnline in 2018: ‘I understand how robust it may be, however it may be fabulous. If it seems like you may’t breathe with out at least making an attempt, then it is not honest to attempt to cease your little one.’

However the West Finish star insisted: ‘It’s drilled into her at all times that that is a job, it is in regards to the craft and it’s a must to take care of what’s thrown at you and take all of it on the chin.’