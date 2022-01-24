bonny sengupta quits BJP tweet reads BJP do not fulfills its promises

Famous Bengali film actor Boney Sengupta has announced to leave the BJP. Accusing the BJP of not fulfilling its promises, Boney Sengupta has decided to distance himself from the BJP. Boney Sengupta has announced to quit BJP through a tweet on social media.

Interestingly, Boney Sengupta’s mother Piya Sengupta and his girlfriend Kaushani Mukherjee are the faces of TMC. In such a situation, all kinds of speculations are being made as soon as Boney Sengupta leaves the BJP. However, even when Boney Sengupta joined BJP, everyone was surprised and there was a lot of discussion about him.

Boney Sengupta tweeted about this and wrote, “The relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party has ended today. The party has failed to fulfill its promises and even the promises of development it had made for Bengal or the Bengali film industry have not turned into reality.”

This is to inform that my association with the Bharatiya Janata Party hs come 2 an end with effect frm today.The party has failed to keep commitments as promised & also I dnt see any form of development,they had promised for the state of West Bengal or for Bengali film industry?? — Bonny (@bonysengupta) January 24, 2022

His displeasure is clearly visible in this tweet by Boney Sengupta. However, people are not surprised by Boney Sengupta’s announcement of quitting BJP as Bani had distanced herself from the party since the assembly elections. Boney says that the party which cannot give respect, what will it do for the development of Bengal.

Boney Sengupta said, “I thought this party would develop the Bengali film industry. But he has insulted the reverse artists.

On son’s leaving BJP, his mother Piya Sengupta said, “It had to happen. No one can be happy in that party. The art, culture and thinking of Bengal do not match with the BJP. The boy of the house returned home today. I am happy about it.”

For information, let us tell you that before Boney Sengupta, actress Shravanti Chatterjee and Babul Supriyo have also left the BJP. Gradually, the trust of the stars from Bengal is rising from the Bharatiya Janata Party.