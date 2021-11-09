Book Review: ‘LaserWriter II,’ by Tamara Shopsin

Laser Writer II

By Tamara Shopsin

TexServe, an independent Macintosh computer repair shop, opened on West 23rd Street from 1987 to 2016, long before the first shiny Apple store arrived in Manhattan. For those of us who were customers, Vintage provided reliable service in the decorated fun space. Macs, a hanging porch swing and an old-fashioned glass bottle coke machine. If your PowerBook 1400 stops or your printer gets constipated by paper jam, Tekserve is there to help.

In the late 1990’s, before smartphones and social media became ubiquitous, Tamara Shopsin set up her first novel, LaserWriter II, at Tekserve. This is the story of 19-year-old Claire, who seeks purpose and spends her free time illegally auditing philosophy classes using Columbia’s lost Columbia student ID. She is a quiet idealist: “Claire was attracted to the kind of anarchy that believes in small communities and holds the promise of a just society. Everyone was saying, ‘Life is not fair’, but it could be.