Book Review: 'LaserWriter II,' by Tamara Shopsin
Laser Writer II
By Tamara Shopsin
TexServe, an independent Macintosh computer repair shop, opened on West 23rd Street from 1987 to 2016, long before the first shiny Apple store arrived in Manhattan. For those of us who were customers, Vintage provided reliable service in the decorated fun space. Macs, a hanging porch swing and an old-fashioned glass bottle coke machine. If your PowerBook 1400 stops or your printer gets constipated by paper jam, Tekserve is there to help.
In the late 1990’s, before smartphones and social media became ubiquitous, Tamara Shopsin set up her first novel, LaserWriter II, at Tekserve. This is the story of 19-year-old Claire, who seeks purpose and spends her free time illegally auditing philosophy classes using Columbia’s lost Columbia student ID. She is a quiet idealist: “Claire was attracted to the kind of anarchy that believes in small communities and holds the promise of a just society. Everyone was saying, ‘Life is not fair’, but it could be.
She also loves Macs. An advertisement for help on a message board brings her to a Texerv job interview and then to a fantastic new work family, which includes audio engineers, theater people, and a Bulgarian electronics wizard. They are all overseen by the company’s Orthodox founders, David Lerner and Dick Damens.
Despite her lack of experience, Claire is soon admitted to the printer department, where her first task is to fix a powerful laser Writer II of 45-pound hardware. She only has one design flaw, her trainer, Joel, tells her, and it takes 10 years to come to the fore. “Joel pauses for breath,” writes Shopsin. “Claire is on the edge of her seat. She concludes, ‘The fan blades break over time and absorb the dust.
Shopsin, careful to make her novel read like an engineering manual, even with the thrilling drama of industrial design constraints, takes a creative approach, humanizing the inside of the machine in response to aggressive repairs: Is contagious. “
In Laserwriter II, Claire finds that “the universe makes sense.” Shopsin – a painter, cook, restaurant co-owner and former printer technician – is clearly on comfortable ground, with short sentences and slippery paragraphs in search of Claire’s existence, which also creates a stressful rhythm when describing activities around the office. Fish tank (Shopsin attributes her prose style to her work as an artist, telling the Los Angeles Review of Books, “My paintings are empty; the audience leaves a void that fills. This void is part of my writing.”)
Along with parts of her protagonist’s talking printer, Shopsin also weaves into the book the true corporate history of both TechServe and Apple. This side trip down Geek Memory Lane will delight many aged-nerd pinnings for the days when Apple was still a shiny little outlier in the world of Windows PCs, and not the $ 2 trillion Big Tech Bigfoot today. Readers who want more linear stories (or ones that have never been included in Mac’s cult), like the context of Claire’s story, may be distracted by the deviation.
As she points out in her “Stupid Arbitrary Goal”, in her 2017 Greenwich Village memoir, Shopsin is given a gift to capture the finer details of a particular period in the ever-evolving New York City, like Paul Marshall’s 1950s immigrant Brooklyn or Joseph Mitchell’s central study. Around five cities. “LaserWriter II” is a screenshot of a less mild eastern town of the late 20th century, with punk rockers sitting in an Avenue B apartment, a fragmentary intern selling CDs to Mondo Kims on St. Mark’s Place, and good observations about TexServe. And his people. It’s a crunchy repetition of the days when Apple Computer was the rebel choice, the poor rebels could afford to live in the Big Apple, and – in more ways than one – people found themselves. Offline.
