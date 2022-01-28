Book Review: The Rise of an Indian James Bond

Indian James Bond is born. You must have been a fan of ‘007 James Bond’ who drives fast cars. He fires bullets at the enemies with his pistol. One after the other the beautiful women fall in love. Know how many girls are crazy about him. But our Indian James Bond is no less. He does his job at the speed of a bullet. He also drives fast cars, but does not hit anyone. Soon he reaches his destination. The biggest thing is that he does not shoot bullets like James. He defeats the opposing side with his words and words. He also keeps the finer details of the law.

The most striking feature of this desi James Bond is his ‘Kosonova charm’. That is, he falls on several women one after the other. But he’s also not the Italian playboy who used to be in bed with 120 women. One illusion is enough for him in whose aspect he wants to spend every night. She is heartfelt, yet women don’t mind. Even a pretty girl from the enemy’s ranks doesn’t mind giving him a hug or a deep kiss. This is the magic and this is the magic in our desi bond. This is his ‘Kosonova charm’.

Who is this Desi James Bond? We are talking about Abhimanyu, the main character of writer and senior journalist Mukesh Bhardwaj’s well-published and well-known novel ‘Mere Bad…’, who has set out to solve the suicide of 74-year-old teenager Vashisht in Sector 44, Noida. A young detective who convinces the police and the law with his arguments that the old man did not commit suicide, but changed his mind at the end of the day. Maybe someone else took his life.

His friend and police officer Sabina Sahar helps in solving this mystery, but Abhimanyu follows till the last page of the novel. Who is that murderer? This curiosity remains till the end. So the reader goes on reading chapter after chapter. Just like the James Bond movie is going on in front. Obviously there is a sura here as well as beauties.

Abhimanyu, the owner of the Casanova charm, is overpowered. Every beautiful girl woos him. Be it police officer Sabina or her office colleague, Kali. Although women are not necessarily a weakness for every detective, but if she is an Indian James Bond like Abhimanyu, then it becomes absolutely necessary. Abhimanyu is such a character that even the beautiful Bala of the opposite side is eager to embrace.

…I stood in front of him. He didn’t try to back down. Within moments she was in my arms and our lips were on each other. But in less than five seconds he surpassed me. I was gasping She laughed. ‘Just gasped. I thought your stamina would be enough’ he taunted. I tried to pounce on him. He stopped me midway. ‘Just do it baby. The world is not going to end today. It’s not as easy as you think.’ Saying this she went towards the door. I’m behind (page 168)

‘Will you leave like this?’ I asked anxiously. ‘It’s like this today. Don’t worry you have reached here. Saying that he kissed my lips a lot and then separated and said, ‘Then one day you will reach the destination.’ Amen, I prayed raising both my hands. (page 242)

This character named Ira was using it knowingly or unknowingly, which is revealed later, then nothing would be left for Abhimanyu except beating his head. Although Ira was like this, which has been portrayed by the author in this way – had completed thirty-five years of life. But she herself could have bet her not to be above 26 even a day. If one who does not know her family, tells her that she is the mother of two children of twelve years and ten years, then she will commit suicide. … the author has presented her as a Greek beauty. The detective is in awe of the curly locks hanging before his eyes. He never fails to write poetry on her.

Abhimanyu is fond of all foreign liquor like James Bond. Not only this, many of the characters in the novel drink alcohol in the same way as we drink tea at home and office. Even Abhimanyu is no less. He also drinks a lot. But the good thing is that he is equally a big fan of tea. He often becomes grateful to the one who gave him the tea. Even after several rounds of alcohol and showmanship with his special and very special friend Maya, he still craves tea. He also removes the joy of convergence with coffee or tea. One incident is worth mentioning here-

Staying in the same position, he raised the glass by raising his hand. Filled a big sip of it and then put the same glass in my mouth. Paradise was visible. My arm went round his body and brought him closer to me. All of a sudden I said, ‘Let’s have a cup of tea?’ ‘Dam you Abhi. This has become my sister. Go make it You will not believe.’ he said.

Apart from love, I had any other concern in life, it was tea. High calorie tea flavored with bay leaves and ginger in condensed milk. Which is called in Punjabi, ‘Doodh Patti Thok Ke, Mittha Hattha Rok Ke’. So how could the talk of Anjaam-e-Ishq i.e. bed be complete without tea!

Our jams were yet to come. Tea at one and a half in the night meant that this round would stretch till four in the morning. By the time I brought the tea, Maya was in a daze. She was lying on her back. Maya was older than me. She had suffered a husband and a lover earlier. But nature was so kind to her that she was beautifully rich. What a disaster it really was! It was as if a statue of milky marble was lying upside down!

James Bond should retire after meeting Abhimanyu in the novel ‘Mere Bad…’ by writer Mukesh Bhardwaj. On the other hand, Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Pierrot must engage in the ruckus of their pension. And Byomkesh Bakshi will also manage to survive in some way.

Under a khaki uniform, this young detective from Punjab, uncovering his bastards, declares that it is time to bid farewell to the aging heroes. With a sip of tea or hitting a couple of pegs, we must also admit that Hindi literature has found a new spy.

Abhimanyu’s simple sense of humor, his spontaneity and outspokenness should not convince the readers, this cannot happen. He meets everyone with gusto. Flirts girls, sometimes it is part of his profession, sometimes he does it intentionally. He was compelled by habit. But the heart is pure.

The novel is after me… actually crime literature. Yes, I will call it literature because the purpose of literature is to reveal the truth of life. Rather, it can also be considered a part of anthropology. On the other hand it is such a ‘crime fiction’ that makes you restless.

It goes on in front of your eyes like a movie. Some scenes get recorded in the memories. Some dialogues are missed. The main reason for this is the language style of the novel. The author himself is an editor who is in favor of taking the language of the common man along. It shows in his writings. short sentences. Use of simple words. However, he has also made full use of English sentences suited to the characters. At the same time, along with the words of Urdu, his Ganga-Jamuni language continues to make the readers taste end-to-end. His intelligibility takes you far.

Readers can read this novel at a fast pace. To catch the murderer you can chase with him till the end. With Abhimanyu, your mind also keeps running – who is the murderer?

After all, who is the killer of old age teenager Vashistha? Son Prabodh, daughter Gulmohar or daughter-in-law Ira? Or son-in-law Rahul or that Ragini Raheja, who was the caretaker of the elderly and his companion? What was the secret of the Rubik’s cube lying on the bed of the elderly? How were his colors the same? How was it possible that even in the hour of death, he died by saving his cube.

This case is full of great mystery and adventure. You will be surprised to know this. Then to know who is the murderer, you have to go through 272 pages. Reading this, the reader would like to thank this novelist for a mile long. And look forward to his next novel.

Writer – Mukesh Bhardwaj

Novel – After Me…

Yash Publications

Price- Rs 299

