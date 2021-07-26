Booker Prize Longlist Is Unveiled

The Booker Prize is awarded annually to the best novel written in English and published in Great Britain or Ireland. This year, four of the nominated writers are American, and the 13 shortlisted novels stand out for the diversity of their subject matter and tone. The list also includes Maggie Shipstead’s “Great Circle”, about a woman who devotes her life to flight and an actress ready to play it on screen, and Francis Spufford’s “Light Perpetual”, which follows the lives of five children afterwards. get caught in a WWII bombing raid.

Several of the nominees focus on race, such as “The Promise” by Damon Galgut, on a white family in post-apartheid South Africa, and “The Fortune Men” by Nadifa Mohamed, in which a miscarriage of justice in the Country 1950s Wales sees an Anglo-Somali man hanged for the murder of a white trader. Mohamed’s book won praise here. “‘The Fortune Men’ can be read as a commentary on 21st century Britain and its ever-troubled legacy of empire, but also as a fiction in its own right – teeming with life, character and humor,” wrote Catherine Taylor in The Financial Times.

The award is as well known for creating literary stars in Britain as it is for being awarded to established names. Douglas Stuart won last year for his debut novel “Shuggie Bain”, about a gay child in the 1980s in Glasgow with an alcoholic mother, while in 2019 Bernardine Evaristo shared the prize for “Girl, Woman, Other “with Margaret Atwood for” The Testaments “. “

This year’s jury includes novelist Chigozie Obioma and Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury.

All of the books have “important things to say about the nature of community, from the tiny and isolated expanse to the immeasurable expanse of cyberspace,” Jasanoff said in the press release. This theme resonated with the judges due to the isolation of the pandemic, she added, which forced them to read many books during the lockdowns.