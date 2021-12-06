Booking of Benelli TRK 251 starts today, will compete with Royal Enfield Himalayan upon launch

The company has started the pre-booking of the newly launched Benelli TRK 251 in the adventure bike segment of India, read full details here.

Another new bike is about to be launched in the adventure bike segment of the two-wheeler sector, which will be launched by Chinese-owned Italian premium motorcycle company Benelli India.

The company has named this bike as Benelli TRK 251 for which the company has started the pre-booking process from Monday.

Those wishing to buy this adventure bike can book this bike by visiting the company’s official website or visiting their nearest Benelli dealership.

Before starting the pre-booking of this bike, the company had released a video teaser on social media, after which the discussion started regarding the launch of this bike.

After entering the adventure bike segment, this bike is going to compete directly with established bikes like Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Adventure Bike, Hero X Pulse, Mahindra Mojo UT.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 249 cc engine in this bike, this engine will generate maximum power of 25.8 bhp and peak torque of 21.2 Nm, with which 6 speed gearbox has been given.

Talking about the design and features of the bike, keeping in mind the youth who are fond of adventure, the company has made this bike with an aggressive design which looks attractive.

The company has designed a single piece seat with twin pod headlight, digital instrument cluster and a large windscreen. Upside down front forks at the front and mono shock suspension at the rear for good suspension on rough roads. .

Talking about the upside down forks at the front, it is 14 mm and the rear side has 51 mm monoshock suspension. Talking about the braking system, the combination of petal type single disc brake has been given in its front and rear wheels.

To lighten the weight of the bike, the company has used a steel tube frame in this bike, with which 17-inch multi spoke alloy wheels have been added.

Benelli India has not made any disclosure about the price of this bike yet, but according to media reports, the company can launch it with a starting price of Rs 2.2 lakh to compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan.