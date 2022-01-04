Booking of KIA new car Carens MPV will start from this date know what features this car is equipped with

Korean automobile company Kia Motors is going to launch the Carens MPV in India soon. The company has recently announced the booking date of Carens MPV which is January 14. According to Kia Motors, the Carens will be offered in 5 variants. In which there will be Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, and Luxury Plus variants. Also, in these models, 6 and 7 seater options will be given by the company in which the option of petrol and diesel powertrain engines will be available.

Exterior of Kia Carens – The exterior of this MPV from Kia Motors is hi-tech styling. Whose front has been designed in a unique tiger face. At the same time, this MPV has been fitted with intake grille, LED headlamps and daytime running lights. At the same time, the length of Kia Carens is 4540mm, width is 1800mm and height is 1700mm. Which gives great space inside the MPV.

Interior of Kia Carens – The exterior of this MPV from Kia Motors is as high-tech as its interior is equipped with equally safe features. The Kia Carens gets a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, multiple airbags, 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) in the center of the dash board, giving a modern touch.

Safety Features of Kia Carens – The MPV comes with a host of standard and safety features including 6 airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, anti-lock braking system, rear parking sensors and disc brakes, air purifier, multi-function steering wheels, among others.

Expected Engine of Kia Carens – Kia can offer a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine in this MPV. Which generates power of 115bhp and torque of 144Nm. Along with this, a 1.5 liter diesel engine can also be given in the diesel engine. Which can generate 115bhp power and 250Nm torque. At the same time, the option of 6 speed iMt and 7 speed DCT automatic transmission can be given in this MPV with 6 speed manual and CVT automatic gearbox.