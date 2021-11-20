Boosted, Not Basted: Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys in Thanksgiving Tradition



“Turkey has the infrastructure,” Mr Biden said. “Peanut butter and jelly will help regenerate butterballs.”

Peanut butter and jelly were unveiled at a ceremony at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel on Thursday. Phil Seger, president of the National Turkey Federation, and Jasper, Ind. The birds expressed their love for the Ritzi Hotel as they were introduced to the public by Andrea Welp, a nearby Turkish producer.

The duo’s training to become a turkey forgiven by the president to overcome tensions during a visit to Washington in 2021 included listening to loud music, which seems relevant to everyone who has been here recently.

The conclusion of their visit was happier than some of their predecessors: the former president, including Truman, had a tendency to eat the birds presented to him. The practice of granting independence to Turkey dates back to Kennedy’s time, although President George HW Bush formalized the process and recognized it as an official amnesty. Mr Biden said that once forgiven, the peanut butter and jelly would heal at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Industries.

In recent years, the Turkish amnesty tradition, which has been hailed as the most foolish in the United States, has provided a divisive background to political divisions and one or two impeachment-dealing presidents. Indeed, just over a year ago, Cornball’s actions suddenly gained momentum when an open question arose: President Donald J. Will Trump forgive himself with turkey corn and cob? (He didn’t.)

In the years since Corn, Cobb, and Mr. Trump were released, Mr. Biden has established himself as a different kind of president, running a very different White House, trying to adapt more to the human toll of the coronavirus, and that hole in American life.

But for about half an hour, Mr. Biden, who has allowed himself some formal indulgence as president outside of driving a jeep on the White House driveway, is engrossed in bad sarcasm and father’s jokes. And he seemed relaxed in an environment where his only concern was talking about Turkey’s negligence.

“People, as I said before, every American wants the same thing: you should be able to see through the eyes of a turkey and tell them that everything will be fine,” Mr Biden said. “People, it will be fine.”