Booster appointments, 1st doses continue as mandates take effect

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR) — Mask up and get vaccinated. It’s what health experts have been asking everyone to do for months. With cases on the rise across the Northeast—including parts of New York—more people are making appointments to get their boosters, while others are just getting their very first dose.

As COVID-19 cases spike, more places are requiring proof of vaccination.

Kurt Harvey said he’s been on the fence about getting the vaccine for a while now. “It didn’t affect me that badly, I didn’t think. So I figured I was young enough and healthy enough to survive it the first time. So I wasn’t really that worried about it,” he said.

However, Harvey soon found out he had no choice, but to get vaccinated. “I work for myself, but for the contracts I got to perform. I got to be vaccinated to perform those contracts. So that’s why I am getting the shot,” says Harvey. “I just had to come here and do it today.”

Harvey isn’t alone. Isabella Manicone, 18 just got her first COVID shot. “I work in a nursing facility and I needed to get it to be able to continue to work,” she said.

Manicone said she feels more protected now that she has gotten her first dose and plans on getting her booster once she becomes eligible, though Harvey is less sure. He said he plans on getting the second dose, but will only get their booster if it becomes required.