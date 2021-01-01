Bopanna Sania Tokyo Olympics: Tokyo Olympics: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna’s comment is inappropriate – AITA reacts to qualification line; AITA is strict on making Rohan Bopanna’s recording public, preparing for action

Rohan Bopanna’s case will be referred to the AITA’s Code of Conduct and Management Committee for announcing a conversation with All India Tennis Association (AITA) general secretary Anil Dhupar. AITA made the announcement on Tuesday. AITA also announced a full dialogue with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) regarding the qualification of the Indian men’s doubles team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Trying to explain the negative perception created by the criticism of Bopanna and Sania Mirza, the AITA clarified how it raised the question of Bopanna and Divij Sharan when they entered the Games between June 28 and July 16. The email revealed that on July 2, the AITA sought clarification from the ITF that men could remain in the doubles despite the global organization United States (United Ranking 118), Spain (United Ranking 170) and Portugal (United Ranking 204). Their combined ranking. Bopanna and Divij had a combined ranking of 113.



In another email, AITA appealed to the ITF to look into Bopanna and Divij’s entry into the Tokyo Games for the 2018 Asian Games. However, in 2018 alone, the ITF announced that only one winner of the Asian Games would receive a continental quota. Following Bopanna’s tweet, AITA released the email in which he posted a video call recording.

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza target Indian tennis association – mislead country

In the video recording, Dhupar was heard saying that the ITF has accepted the entry of Bopanna and Sumit Nagal in the men’s doubles. Dhupar was heard saying, “Maybe tomorrow we will get good news (of eligibility).” When Bopanna clearly asked if his and Nagal’s entry had been accepted, Dhupar replied in the affirmative. Bopanna says why AITA gave him false hope of eligibility.

“Recording phone calls and making public phone calls will not be accepted,” Dhupar said. The AITA Management Committee and the Conduct Committee will look into this. He said the two committees would decide whether disciplinary action was required against Bopanna. He said, ‘I’m afraid there’s a possibility that we’ll just talk to the players via email so that everything is completely clear. They cannot record public phone calls and.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if other sports federations noticed what Bopanna did and changed the way he interacted with his players,” Dhupar said. Asked if Bopanna’s name would be considered for selection in India’s Davis Cup squad, Dhupar declined to comment. After asking the players about availability, a selection committee of 15 players is usually nominated, out of which a five-member team is selected.

India will take on Finland at home in the Davis Cup in September. The controversy erupted after the AITA withdrew Divij’s name and linked Bopanna with Nagal to give India a better chance of qualifying for the men’s doubles. The ITF, citing the rules, said the change would not be possible and if India paired Nagal with Bopanna, the new pair would not be eligible.

