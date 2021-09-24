Boppy recalls millions of pillows after 8 infant deaths
Federal safety regulators said Thursday that a major baby-products manufacturer is recalling 3.3 million lounger pads for newborns after at least eight infant deaths were linked to pillows in those less than five years old.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that pillow-like pads made by the Boppy company are not safe for babies to sleep on because they can cause suffocation.
Federal regulators say the deaths, which were reported from December 2015 to June 2020, occurred after children were placed in loungers on their backs, sides or stomachs.
The recall came nearly a year after the commission said it was investigating the entire product class of lounging pads and nursing pillows, in which it warned that sleeping babies should not use them.
“Incidents like these are heartbreaking,” Acting Security Commission chairman Robert S. Adler said in a statement on Thursday. “Since we know that babies sleep so much time – even in products that are not meant for sleeping – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are on the market to stay Very risky.”
The recall covers all models of newborn loungers, including basic and “Favorite” versions, as well as a line sold through Pottery Barn Kids.
The loungers were sold from January 2004 to September 2021, according to Boppy, which is based in Golden, Colo. Retailers carrying them included Target, Walmart and Amazon, Boppy said.
In a statement issued through the commission, a representative for Boppy said the company was devastated by the deaths involving the loungers.
“Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to protect children, including informing parents and caregivers about the safe use of our products, and to the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions.” There are risks associated with educating and unsafe sleep practices for infants,” the statement said. “Longer was not marketed as an infant sleep product and contains warnings against unsafe use.”
Federal safety regulators said people who bought lounger pads should stop using them immediately and contact Boppy for a refund.
A product page on the Pottery Barn Kids website stated that the Boppy Newborn Lounger was no longer available. The product description states: “Your baby can rest safely in this comfy and comfy pillow. Specially made for newborns, it allows mom or dad a few minutes of supervising, but Hands-free time.”
Pottery Barn Kids did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
According to the Safety Commission, about 35,000 loungers were sold in Canada.
Federal safety regulators remind that “the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in the crib, bassinet, or play yard.”
“Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment,” the commission said. “Babies should always be put to sleep on their backs.”
