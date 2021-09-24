Boppy recalls millions of pillows after 8 infant deaths

Federal safety regulators said Thursday that a major baby-products manufacturer is recalling 3.3 million lounger pads for newborns after at least eight infant deaths were linked to pillows in those less than five years old.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that pillow-like pads made by the Boppy company are not safe for babies to sleep on because they can cause suffocation.

Federal regulators say the deaths, which were reported from December 2015 to June 2020, occurred after children were placed in loungers on their backs, sides or stomachs.

The recall came nearly a year after the commission said it was investigating the entire product class of lounging pads and nursing pillows, in which it warned that sleeping babies should not use them.