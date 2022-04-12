Border officers find 6 human skulls in packages shipped to the U.S.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered several packages containing human skulls last month after screening packages at an international mail facility in Iowa, officials said.

The skulls were discovered at the International Mail Facility at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, after CBP agronomists determined that the boxes “showed inconsistencies”, prompting additional search protocols.

“Our country’s food supply is constantly at risk of pests and diseases s These significant barriers to our CBPAS at the IMF in O’Hare, not known to occur in the United States, exemplify the CBP’s continued commitment to protecting American agriculture, “said Lafanda D. Sutton-Burke, director of operations at the Chicago Field Office.

Officers did X-rays of three boxes and found two human skulls in one box – and two skulls in the other two boxes – often covered with protective packaging intended for sending fragile items, the CBP said.

Unusual packages arrived in the United States from the Netherlands and were then transferred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for additional screening, officials said.

Other bizarre packages intercepted by CBP officers included three separate live pole moss bathmates who did not have proper permits to travel, officials said.

In total, CBPAS officers seized 1,667 agricultural shipments, including prohibited items, the report said.