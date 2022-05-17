Border officials discover ‘fully operational’ drug tunnel connecting Tijuana to San Diego

Border officials discover ‘totally operational’ drug tunnel connecting Tijuana to San Diego



U.S. authorities on Monday introduced the invention of an enormous tunnel extending beneath the U.S.-Mexico border that was in all probability used to transport undetected medicine.

The 1,700-foot “totally operational” tunnel runs from Tijuana to an industrial warehouse in San Diego, California. Authorities say it contained a “subtle” structural system that was in all probability used to smuggle heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the USA.

“It is estimated to be about 1,744 ft lengthy, 61 ft deep, with a diameter of about 4 ft at its widest level,” mentioned Randy Grossman, a U.S. lawyer within the Southern District of California. “It has sturdy partitions, a rail system and electrical energy for air flow.”

U.S. authorities didn’t say how lengthy the tunnel had been in operation, however introduced that ্যের 25 million value of medication had been seized from the tunnel and its operators over the weekend. The medicine included 1,762 kilos of cocaine, 165 kilos of meth and three.5 kilos of heroin.

Six Southern California residents have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, officials mentioned.

The warehouse the place the economic warehouse is situated is close to the U.S. Customs and Border Safety Ote Mesa port of entry, however U.S. authorities haven’t commented additional on the invention, Fox 5 stories.

The Division of Homeland Safety is investigating the tunnel.

Authorities mentioned the tunnel was found when officials started sweeping the world for medicine. They performed drug raids on a number of houses the place medicine had been identified to be saved after which checked the warehouse, the place they found the tunnel.

At the very least 15 of those state-of-the-art border tunnels have been found since 2006, officials mentioned.

Authorities have refused to join the newest tunnel to any particular cartel. Underneath federal regulation, U.S. authorities should fill U.S. tunnels with concrete as soon as they’re found.

The Related Press contributed to this report.