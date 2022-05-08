World

Border Patrol agent charged in assault of juvenile in Texas

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has been arrested in southwest Texas and a teenager in custody has been charged with assault and abuse, the agency said Friday.

The agent, located in the Del Rio area on the Mexican border, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Monday, the CBP said in a statement. A warrant was issued “following an allegation of government harassment,” the agency said.

In this June 5, 2014, photo, a Border Patrol agent conducts a long-distance interview with a man arrested from a San Diego facility crossing the Texas border via video using a headset and computer.

(AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

The statement did not name the agent or describe the alleged attack, where or when it happened.

The CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the Texas Rangers – part of the Texas Department of Public Safety – are investigating the alleged assault and abuse of a teenager in custody, it said.

September 14, 2018 Entrance to the US Customs and Border Protection Building on 14th Street in Washington DC.

(iStock)

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman declined to give further details, citing an ongoing investigation. He directed the Uvalade County District Attorney’s Office and the Associated Press on U.S. Customs and Border Protection for information. No office responded to calls or written requests for additional details.

“The CBP emphasizes respect and integrity in all areas of our mission, and the lion’s share of CBP employees perform their duties with dignity and individuality, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe,” the CBP said in a statement.

