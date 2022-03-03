Border Patrol agents don’t buy Biden pledge to secure border as they deal with migrant crisis: ‘Full of s—‘



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Biden said he wanted to secure the southern border – a promise that immediately angered and ridiculed Border Patrol agents who had dealt with the immigration crisis under Biden’s watch.

“People, if we want to advance freedom and justice, we need to secure our borders and fix the immigration system,” Biden said Tuesday night. “And as you can guess, I think we can do both.”

While the call received applause from Democrats in the chamber, agents working on the front lines of the crisis were not jumping on the bandwagon.

220,000 Illegal Immigrants Avoid Border Patrols Since October: Source

An agent told Gadget Clock Digital: “Very few people in the CBP believe that this administration will actually secure the border, they just don’t believe it.” “All of their actions, comments and practices are about pushing as many illegal aliens as possible, not just from America but from all over the world.”

Other agents were more blunt in their assessment of the president’s remarks.

“F — ing pandering 101, full of sh–,” an agent told Gadget Clock.

“I laughed,” said another

Another said they didn’t even turn it on: “I guess it would all be lies and fumes … we’re losing a lot of agents, they’re upset.”

“We all know he doesn’t care about secure borders,” another agent told Fox.

Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf also noted Biden’s remarks on immigration.

“The reference to border and immigration security was lip service. Nothing more. No vision, no strategy.” He said. “Just a wish list and another hollow push for immigration reform legislation. I think the president may have forgotten that he has the power to resolve the crisis right now.”

An estimated 1.7 million migrants were encountered at the border in FY 2021 as numbers flooded the border. The Biden administration has blamed “root causes” of violence and poverty in Central America, but Republicans (and many Border Patrol agents) have called on Washington, D.C., to rollback Trump-era border security, reduce internal enforcement, and issue amnesty for illegals. Immigrants as the reason for the increase.

Republican Attorneys Urge DHS Chief Mayor to Resign from Border Disaster

There are signs that the crisis will continue well into FY 2022. An official told Gadget Clock last month that about 220,000 illegal immigrants have avoided border patrols since October, coming in months that are typically slow for border crossings.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently announced that there were 153,941 immigrant encounters in January 2022. As of January 2021, there have been 78,414 immigrant encounters

On Tuesday, Biden said his administration had installed “new technology, such as cutting-edge scanners, to better detect drug trafficking” and set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch traffickers. He added that there are now more immigration judges, so cases can be heard faster and those who do not have legal asylum claims can be “sent back.”

But one of the Border Patrol agents who spoke to Fox downplayed the move, saying there was little to no technology at all if there were no agents to respond.

“Immigration judges generally tend to follow the tendencies or objectives of their hiring administration, which means I and many other agents have little faith in following their immigration laws,” they say. “Most of these illegal aliens have no legitimate claim to asylum but administration-selected and taxpayer-financing lawyers would argue otherwise. Unemployment, inability to buy groceries, domestic violence, bad schools and bad weather are not legitimate claims, periods.”

Biden called for an immigration reform bill, which includes a general amnesty for illegal immigrants already in the country, as well as amendments to the law to allow legal immigrants to relocate quickly.

“Let’s do it once and for all,” he said.