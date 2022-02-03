Border Patrol agents fired upon from Mexico, return fire: sources



First in Fox: Border Patrol agents patrolling the Valley Sector in Rio Grande were shot dead on Wednesday across the Mexican border, multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News.

The Special Operations Group, part of the Border Patrol Tactical Operations (BORTAC), was shot down from across the border, and then shot – neither side was injured.

Texas National Guard soldiers fired across the border by suspected cartel gunmen, authorities say

In a statement to Fox News, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed that agents had responded to a report of suspected immigrants to Fronton. The statement further confirmed that the incident was being reviewed by both the FBI and the CBP’s Office of Professional Accountability.

Fox was told that the Mexican military was involved in a gunfight with members of the cartel on the Mexican side, at which point a man escaped and tried to enter the United States through a nearby river. The agent was shot when Bortak’s agent jumped into the water to rescue him.

It happened in the same area where Texas National Guard members from Mexico were shot last month. The suspected gunmen were believed to be drug cartel gunmen, but it is not clear. No members of the National Guard were injured.

Border patrol agents engage in heated exchanges with leadership during Mayarkas visit, video show leaked

This is also where Fox News personally witnessed a tracer fire coming into US territory from a cartel machine gun.

That area of ​​Roma is seen as Cartel Land, and where the Gulf Cartel and the Cartel del Norte fought for control of the city in Mexico from Roma-Ciudad Miguel Aleman.

Heavy armed groups are becoming more common on the Texas-Mexico border, authorities said. Last month, Texas Public Safety officials told Fox News that the suspected cartel members involved in human trafficking were wearing tactical gear and were armed with AK-47s. Is insulting the National Guard Soldiers in Rio Grande.

Mexican cartels are known to carry out acts of violence against immigrants traveling along the U.S.-Mexico border, but it is rare for them to encounter American law enforcement or military personnel.

There were more than 178,840 immigrant encounters in December, and Republican lawmakers warned that the ongoing crisis on the southern border only serves to encourage cartels and criminal organizations that benefit greatly from human trafficking, trafficking and drug trafficking across the border.