Border Patrol apprehends dozens of Haitian immigrants who landed in Puerto Rico



U.S. Border Patrol agents detained most of the Haitian immigrants after they landed in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Agents at Ramey Station and Puerto Rico Police Department officers on Saturday discovered a makeshift “Eola” type ship approaching Combat Beach off the west coast of the island.

After the inspection, Border Patrol agents encountered 60 migrants. Thirty-four men, 22 women and three children – including one without a partner – said they came from Haiti, while an adult woman said she belonged to the Dominican Republic.

A senior DHS official predicted that the removal of Title 42 would eventually lead to a border crossing.

Agents take the immigrants to Ramey station for immigration processing and removal. The encounter came just three days after border patrol agents detained another group of Haitian migrants heading for Rinkon, about an hour and a half north of Combat Beach.

“Those who enter the sea illegally to enter the United States not only expose themselves to being victims of smuggling agencies, but also risk the lives of law enforcement men and women who rescue them,” said Scott Garrett, Action Chief Patrol Agent, Sector for Rami. In a statement.

The Rame sector is the only border patrol sector located outside the continental United States. No further details were released on the threat.