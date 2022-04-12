Border Patrol officers seize $3.2 million worth of cocaine from truck attempting to enter the U.S.



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 427 pounds of cocaine, valued at more than 3 million, during a search of a tractor-trailer trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border last week.

Laredo Port Director Albert Flores issued a statement praising the efforts of CBP officers involved in preventing drug entry into the country.

“Our frontline officers continue to closely monitor the commercial truck environment and their training, inspection experience and effective use of technology have successfully prevented a significant load of cocaine from reaching US roads,” Flores said. Says .

Biden says ‘thousands of people’ are crossing the US border every day as officials prepare for a wave of new immigrants

On April 8, at the Laredo port of entry, an officer encountered a commercial truck carrying glass handicraft paper from Mexico, and the officer subjected the truck to a second inspection. Secondary inspection produced 101 packages of cocaine.

“After conducting a thorough secondary examination, which included the use of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment, CBP officers discovered 101 packages containing a total of 427 pounds (193.8 kg) hidden in the alleged cocaine transport. Million, “the CBP said in a statement.

220,000 Illegal Immigrants Avoid Border Patrols Since October: Source

On the same day, CBP officers in El Paso seized 47 pounds of cocaine while inspecting vehicles at a border crossing site, the agency said.

“The CBP is committed to upholding our important border security mission,” the CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Manch said in a statement on the April 8 incident. “These seizures are an example of the vigilance and dedication of CBP officers to stop the flow of illicit drugs and keep them out of our community.”

DHS urges staff to volunteer at southern border amid ‘large number of migrants’

Cocaine, valued at more than 500,000, was found by CBP officers and CBP Canine Enforcement officers who examined the car of a 49-year-old woman trying to enter the country from Mexico, the agency said. The woman is thought to be from Mexico.

The CBP said its dogs, trained to detect drug odors, set off an alarm and officers conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicle.

CBP officers discovered 20 packages of cocaine on the vehicle’s panel and the driver was handed over for trial to immigration and customs enforcement, the agency said.