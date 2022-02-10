World

Border Patrol rescues two unaccompanied 5-year-old girls in two days crossing into US

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Border Patrol rescues two unaccompanied 5-year-old girls in two days crossing into US
Written by admin
Border Patrol rescues two unaccompanied 5-year-old girls in two days crossing into US

Border Patrol rescues two unaccompanied 5-year-old girls in two days crossing into US

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector have rescued two 5-year-old girls attempting to cross the border with no accompanying adults in two separate incidents in two days – the latest instance of children being abandoned and left to fend for themselves at the border. .

Border Patrol agents on Tuesday encountered a 5-year-old Guatemalan girl who told agents that she crossed the perilous Rio Grande Valley river by herself.

BORDER CRISIS: VIDEO SHOWS SMUGGLER ABANDON 7-YEAR-OLD MIGRANT GIRL

On Wednesday, Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owns announced that a 5-year-old Honduran girl had been encountered along with three older children, the oldest of whom was 16 years old.

“Another 5-year-old female child found, making this the second in two days,” he said. “This time a 5-year-old Honduran female was found with three other children, the oldest being 16.”

“Where are the parents?” he asked.

It is the latest in a number of incidents of children being found abandoned by relatives or smugglers at the border. Unaccompanied children are not being expelled via Title 42 public health protections and are being moved quickly into Health and Human Services custody before being united with a sponsor, normally a guardian or parent already in the country.

BORDER PATROL RELEASES VIDEO OF 5-YEAR-OLD MIGRANT GIRL ABANDONED NEAR WALL

In October, Customs and Border Protection released footage showing a 7-year-old from El Salvador being brought over the 30-foot border wall in El Centro Sector by a smuggler on a rope ladder. Video shows the child being dropped off and moving away from the smuggler.

READ Also  Icelanders vote in volatile election with climate in mind

Agents in September rescued two small children abandoned along the Rio Grande River, including a 3-month-old in an infant carrier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, Border Patrol released video of a 5-year-old migrant girl wandering alone at the border after being abandoned near the end of the wall.

Gadget Clock’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

#Border #Patrol #rescues #unaccompanied #5yearold #girls #days #crossing

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  NYC mayor defends dinner with disgraced ex-governor Cuomo

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment