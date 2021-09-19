Border Roads Organization News: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has taken an important step towards the empowerment of women, for the first time, it has appointed a woman army officer as the commanding officer of 75 Road Construction Company (RCC) in Uttarakhand. , For the first time in the hands of a female army officer, the BRO’s road construction unit ordered, all female officers in the battalion, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has taken an important step towards women empowerment. For the first time, he has appointed a female army officer as the commanding officer of 75 Road Construction Company (RCC) in Uttarakhand. The Defense Ministry said this on Sunday.Captain Anjana, AEE (Civ) Bhavana Joshi and AEE (Civ) Vishnumaya became the first women RCC in a platoon of three commanders led by Major Aina. The appointments were made on August 30.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense, the BRO has recruited a large number of women in the last few years. They have been appointed from commercial pilot licensee to officer level.

On August 30, the BRO made history again when Major Aina of Project Shivalik took over as the Commanding Officer of 75 Road Construction Company (RCC). He took charge of the company at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. She is the first Indian Army Engineer to lead a road construction company.

Not only that, but the other three officers in the team led by Aina are also women. These include Captain Anjana, AEE (Civ) Bhavana Joshi and AEE (Civ) Vishnumaya. She is the first female RCC to perform together. Border Road has decided to create 4 RCCs led by women. Two of these will operate in the Northeast and two in the West.

“India is celebrating the nectar of independence on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day,” the statement said. There is also a special emphasis on women empowerment. Today women in the country are registering their presence in every field. Their role in nation building is very important. Over the last six decades, the BRO has gradually increased the recruitment of women for various positions related to road construction.