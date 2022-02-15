Border Security Caucus seeks meeting with ICE, CBP chiefs over migrant crisis



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Congressional Border Security is seeking a meeting with Caucus Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) leaders on the ongoing crisis on the southern border – as Republicans press the Biden administration.

The Republican Caucus has written to Acting ICE Director Tay Johnson and CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus requesting a meeting with them on immigration and border security, respectively.

As the Biden Administrative Limited Agency Ice Disputes Decline Faster in FY 2021: Preliminary Data

“Our members are deeply concerned about the historical level of illegal immigration over the past year,” Co-Chair Republic Andy Biggs, R-Ariz and Brian Babin, R-Texas, said in a letter to Magnus. “Since President Biden took office last January, the CBP has faced nearly 2 million alien attempts to enter the United States.”

“This increase in illegal immigration is directly responsible for the policies implemented by the Biden administration,” they wrote. “We would appreciate the opportunity to discuss our concerns about these policies, as well as how we can work to provide the CBP with the resources we need to secure our borders.”

The invitations come as the Biden administration continues to face a crisis on the southern border, with some signs that numbers are set to decline any time soon. More than 178,800 migrants were feared in December and continued to report higher numbers in the sectors in January.

The Biden administration did not call the uprising a crisis because of a combination of key factors in Central America – such as poverty, climate change and violence – and ended the Trump administration’s path to legal recourse.

Republicans, however, have blamed the crisis on the Biden administration’s reversal of Trump-era policies, including the construction of a border wall and the Immigrant Protection Protocol (which was restored due to a court order).

46 House Republicans call for mayor’s resignation over ‘complete failure’ led by DHS

They also blamed the democratic pressure for a general amnesty for already illegal immigrants in the country and the dramatically narrow scope for internal enforcement. Gadget Clock recently reported that preliminary data showed that there were 55,590 deportations in FY2021, significantly lower than 185,884 deportations in FY20, and 267,258 deportations in 2019.

In a separate letter to Johnson, Bebin and Biggs said Caucus members “support the courageous men and women of the ICE who work every day to enforce our law.”

“We would appreciate an opportunity to discuss our concerns about recent policies implemented by the Biden administration that have released large groups of illegal aliens within the United States who should be detained by the ICE,” they wrote.

The Biden administration has unveiled new rules that prioritize illegal immigrants in three categories: recent border crossings, agitated criminals and national security threats. The administration claims that it allows agents to focus limited resources on top priority threats.

Additionally, in the following months, ICE was restricted from operating Worksite implementation operations And operations near specific areas, including courthouses.

In September, a memo instructed agents that illegal status should not be the sole basis for arrest and deportation.

Last year, Caucus invited DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas to meet with members, but he has not yet accepted the invitation.

In a statement Tuesday, Biggs accused President Biden of “creating a welcome mat for illegal aliens worldwide.”

“I hope Commissioner Magnus and Acting Director Johnson Caucus will come to answer questions and explain how they are working to address the concerns of the American people,” he said.

Babin, meanwhile, said the country needed an “immediate response” from the two men on “what they are doing to fulfill their office oaths and secure our borders.”

“Our security and sovereignty are under threat,” he said.